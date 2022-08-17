Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency eye operation

17 August 2022, 12:38 | Updated: 17 August 2022, 12:42

Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for an emergency eye operation after her husband noticed a black circle in her left eye
Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for an emergency eye operation after her husband noticed a black circle in her left eye. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Katie Piper is still suffering from injuries caused in 2008 when she was the victim of an acid attack.

Katie Piper, 38, has revealed she was rushed to hospital this week for an emergency eye operation.

The Loose Women star updated fans on her Instagram page on Tuesday, explaining the concern started when her husband, Richard James Sutton, noticed a black circle in her blind eye.

On Sunday, Katie started suffering from extreme pain and couldn't tolerate light in the left eye.

The mum-of-two said that at the time she put the pain down to "old injuries", explaining that she is "used to being in some level of discomfort".

However, it was later that day that the pain worsened and started to make her feel nauseous.

Katie explained to fans: "I got in touch with my eye specialist and unfortunately he confirmed the black circle was a hole in my eye and the eye had perforated."

She added: "This had always been a fear that it would happen."

Katie Piper's husband noticed a circle in her blind eye, which later caused her severe pain
Katie Piper's husband noticed a circle in her blind eye, which later caused her severe pain. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper

Katie continued to write on Instagram: "Yesterday @sherazdaya sourced tissue for me and operated on me.

"I cannot thank him and his team enough, their knowledge and expertise but also how kind and caring they all are.

"There maybe some evil people in this world but there are also some pretty incredible people doing amazing things for people on a daily basis. Huge thank you team @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk You are the best!"

Katie Piper was the victim of an acid attack in 2008, planned by her ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch and carried out by his accomplice Stefan Sylvestre.

