How many kids does Katie Price have, who are their fathers and how old are her children?

29 May 2019, 14:26

Katie Price with kids Junior and Princess
Katie Price with kids Junior and Princess. Picture: Getty

Katie Price has five children - here's everything you need to know about her family life

Katie Price frequently delights fans by sharing photos of her adorable children to Instagram.

She is mother to Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny.

Here's everything you need to know about her family.

View this post on Instagram

Harvey and my mum 💕💕💕💕💕💕

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

How many children does Katie Price have?

Katie is mum to five children.

Who are her children? What are their names and ages?

Katie is mum to Harvey, 17, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with Peter Andre, and Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4, with Kieran Hayler.

View this post on Instagram

Today with babies ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

Who are Katie Price's previous husbands?

Katie Price's marriage to Peter Andre

Katie was married to Peter Andre in 2005 after they met while both appearing as contestants on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

The pair starred in a reality show - called Katie and Peter - together from 2004 to 2009, in which they documented their family life.

After almost four years of marriage, the couple announced that they were separating.

Katie Price's marriage to Alex Reid

Katie was also married to Alex Reid. They got hitched in Las Vegas in 2010 after seven months of dating. The couple divorced after 11 months of marriage.

Katie Price with Alex Reid in 2010
Katie Price with Alex Reid in 2010. Picture: Getty

Katie Price's marriage to Kieran Hayler

Katie met Kieran on BBM, and the pair married in the Bahamas in 2013. They then renewed their vows in 2015 after two years of marriage.

Katie Price with Kieran Hayler in 2017
Katie Price with Kieran Hayler in 2017. Picture: Getty

However, the pair split after it emerged that Kieran had had a series of affairs - including with her best friend Jane Pountney and their children's nanny.

