Katie Price to relaunch pop career by ‘singing at funerals for £5,000’

The former glamour girl is giving her pop career another go and allegedly wants £5,000 to perform at funerals. Picture: Getty

The ex-glamour model is reportedly keen to resurrect her singing career by performing in front of grieving mourners for a hefty fee

Katie Price reportedly wants to give her failed pop career another go by singing at funerals, a source has claimed.

The ex-glamour model, 40, allegedly wants a £5,000 fee for performing in front of mourners in an attempt to achieve her singing dreams, according to reports from The Sun on Sunday.

An insider told the publication: "She will happily pop along to a funeral and sing a couple of songs of choice.

"If she can put a smile on a few people’s faces, then why not?"

The mum-of-five, who recently admitted she was worried her "ears could fall off" after wounds from her third facelift became infected, is said to be willing to sing at weddings and birthday parties, too.

Katie’s latest music move comes after years of trying to top the charts.

In 2005, the model, who was pregnant with son Junior at the time, competed to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest but her song Not Just Anybody didn’t make the cut.

A year later she and then husband Peter Andre released a version of the hit Aladdin song A Whole New World, but it was met with criticism by commentators and music fans who said their duet sounded like “fighting cats”.

In 2010, Katie released a single called Free to Love Again, which failed to climb the charts. And just two years ago she performed her latest track I Got U live on Loose Women, which was also slammed.

At the time she tweeted: “Enjoyed myself living my dream. I can’t win if I sing live or mime but I don’t care.”

She continues to sing at public appearances, and recently took to the stage at the G-A-Y Porn Idol night at Heaven nightclub to perform the Disney classic.

However the raucous night out appeared to cause relationship problems for Katie as boyfriend Kris Boyson unfollowed the reality star on Instagram shortly after.

The 30-year-old personal trainer snubbed his girlfriend on social media after she was pictured flashing her breasts and messing around on stage with a drag queen.