Katie Price reunites with son Harvey after not taking him on family holiday

Harvey Price is back with his mum Katie after she jetted off on holiday to Turkey with the rest of the family.

Katie Price has been reunited with 18-year-old Harvey after getting back from holiday.

The 42-year-old was forced to leave her eldest son behind when she jetted off to Turkey following a health scare which left him in intensive care.

Instead, she enjoyed the trip with her new boyfriend Carl Woods, 31, and children Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, who she shares with Peter Andre.

And after touching back down in the UK, Katie rushed to be by her son’s side, sharing a sweet post on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of mother and son together again, she wrote: "Back home with my @officialmrharveyprice"

Another clip sees Katie kissing her son's cheek as she asked if he had missed her.

As Harvey cuddles up to her, he then said: "I love it when mummy's home.”

And fans were quick to comment on the sweet posts, as one wrote: “Awww my heart🥺🥺”

“Just the sweetest boy 💕,” wrote another, while a third added: “He is adorable hope he is better now x.”

Katie Price spent the week in Turkey with her kids and boyfriend Carl. Picture: Instagram

Katie is currently recovering from a serious accident after she broke both her feet and ankles on holiday while jumping over a wall and not realising there was a drop on the other side.

The reality star revealed she’ll need an operation on both her legs and won't be able to walk for three to six months.

In the video with Harvey, Katie asked him: "What's mummy done to her legs?"

"Bashed," Harvey answered, before she responded: "I'm going to get them fixed, aren't I?"

This comes after teenager Harvey ended up seriously ill in intensive care for ten days.

After doctors ruled him unfit to travel, Katie’s reps confirmed she had decided to go ahead to cheer up her other two children.

She also checked into a clinic to get ‘his and hers’ veneers with boyfriend Carl.

