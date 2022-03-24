Katrina Ridley releases brand new podcast The Rethinkers all about challenging norms

24 March 2022, 08:44 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 08:58

Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast
Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast. Picture: Instagram/Global
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

You can listen to Katrina Ridley's new podcast The Rethinkers on Global Player now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart's very own Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast all about challenging social norms.

Listen to The Rethinkers now on Global Player.

In each episode, Katrina is joined by a different expert to talk about something we take as standard, and look at it from a totally new angle. 

You will hear Katrina and her special guests rethinking everything from happiness, to our use of plastics, to periods.

Listen to Katrina Ridley's new podcast on Global Player
Listen to Katrina Ridley's new podcast on Global Player. Picture: Instagram

It’s only by exploring all of life's alternatives, that you can make the right decisions for you and your everyday life.   

Episode 1 – Rethinking Happiness 

In the first episode, Katrina is joined by best-selling author, journalist, and podcaster Helen Russell to get a fresh perspective on happiness. 

Here, Helen discusses how she began to think about happiness differently, starting with her best-selling book 'How to live Danishly', through to how other cultures across the globe think about and approach happiness.  

With Katrina, Helen dives into the lessons we can learn to find happiness in different ways and discusses embracing being sad in order to be truly happy.  

Episode 2 – Rethinking Plastic 

Episode two sees Katrina joined by adventurer, activist, author and founder of Planet Patrol, Lizzie Carr MBE, to get a new perspective on plastics. 

Katrina chats to the world record breaker about how she first started to rethink our relationship with plastics and what inspired her to start her charity Planet Patrol. 

Plus, we find out what real world things we can do to rethink our use of plastics.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Kate Ferdinand has shared two adorable photos of her son watching her on TV

Kate Ferdinand shares adorable moment son Cree reaches for her on the TV
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Joe Browns

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her daisy shirt dress for £60
Stacey Solomon has shared a comforting message to mums on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares comforting message to mums who 'feel like they're failing'
The Duchess of Cambridge has to plan her looks weeks in advance

How Kate Middleton keeps her clothes pristine on Royal Tour with packing hack

Royals

Jessica Seracino found out about Daniel Holmes' romance on MAFS

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'

TV & Movies

As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty

Rishi Sunak budget announcement: Three-point plan to help Brits through energy and fuel crisis

Lifestyle

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink ruffle dress from Rixo
Kimberly Wyatt appeared on Heart Breakfast

Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt feels like the 'underdog' ahead of final
Katie Price has shared pictures of her son Harvey

Proud mum Katie Price shows Harvey, 19, doing supermarket shop for the first time
Disneyland Paris are celebrating 30 years of magic

Inside Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebrations: What's new to see, eat and buy

Lifestyle

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline

TV & Movies

Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion

Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals

Lifestyle

Selin and Anthony argued on Married at First Sight Australia

How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

TV & Movies