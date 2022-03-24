Katrina Ridley releases brand new podcast The Rethinkers all about challenging norms

Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast. Picture: Instagram/Global

By Naomi Bartram

You can listen to Katrina Ridley's new podcast The Rethinkers on Global Player now.

Heart's very own Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast all about challenging social norms.

In each episode, Katrina is joined by a different expert to talk about something we take as standard, and look at it from a totally new angle.

You will hear Katrina and her special guests rethinking everything from happiness, to our use of plastics, to periods.

Listen to Katrina Ridley's new podcast on Global Player. Picture: Instagram

It’s only by exploring all of life's alternatives, that you can make the right decisions for you and your everyday life.

Episode 1 – Rethinking Happiness

In the first episode, Katrina is joined by best-selling author, journalist, and podcaster Helen Russell to get a fresh perspective on happiness.

Here, Helen discusses how she began to think about happiness differently, starting with her best-selling book 'How to live Danishly', through to how other cultures across the globe think about and approach happiness.

With Katrina, Helen dives into the lessons we can learn to find happiness in different ways and discusses embracing being sad in order to be truly happy.

Episode 2 – Rethinking Plastic

Episode two sees Katrina joined by adventurer, activist, author and founder of Planet Patrol, Lizzie Carr MBE, to get a new perspective on plastics.

Katrina chats to the world record breaker about how she first started to rethink our relationship with plastics and what inspired her to start her charity Planet Patrol.

Plus, we find out what real world things we can do to rethink our use of plastics.