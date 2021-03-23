Kellie Bright pregnant: Who is the EastEnders star's husband and when is their due date?

Kellie Bright is expecting a baby with her husband Paul Stocker. Picture: Instagram/BBC/PA Images

Who is Kellie Bright’s husband Paul Stocker? And when is she having their baby? Here's what we know about the EastEnders star...

EastEnders star Kellie Bright recently announced she's pregnant again after undergoing IVF.

Speaking about the exciting news, the 44-year-old said she wanted to be open about her pregnancy journey to help others who might be going through the same thing.

She told OK! magazine: "I want to be open and honest about this, because I think it's important for younger women to understand.”

When is Kellie Bright’s due date?

Kellie, who plays Linda Carter in EastEnders, and her husband Paul Stocker are expecting their little one in August 2021.

After finding out she was expecting, the actress said she ‘couldn't believe what I was seeing’, adding: "I knew it was my last chance, so the fact it was a positive was so unbelievably wonderful. A truly wonderful, crazy life moment."

Kellie Bright’s IVF journey

Kellie underwent IVF from a frozen embryo to conceive her third child.

She had three embryos saves, but the first two were unsuccessful.

Luckily, Kellie had success with the final embryo, meaning the couple are now expecting their third child.

Speaking about deciding to have another child, the actress said she ‘never felt like I was done’.

Paul Stocker appeared on EastEnders as DS Howard South. Picture: BBC

“I always had an itch, a desire to have more,” she told OK!, continuing: “My husband and I went round in circles for a couple of years deciding whether or not to just go for the third.

“I have a demanding full-time job and the reality of having a baby and a toddler within all of that is overwhelming, and we weren’t quite ready.”

She continued: “But I had such an emotional attachment to those embryos. I know they’re cells but they have the potential to be another Gene! I couldn’t let it go.”

Who is Kellie Bright’s husband Paul Stocker?

Paul Stocker, 37, is also an actor and Kellie first met him when they starred in a play together thirteen years ago.

For all u @bbceastenders fans,keep a special eye out 4 my hubby in tonight's ep!I give you DS Howard South.Sadly Linda & Howard never meet😔💔 — Kellie Bright (@kelliebright76) May 24, 2016

Paul starred in the Keira Knightley movie Atonement, and also appeared in EastEnders back in 2016 as the police officer interviewing Bobby Beale following the murder of Lucy.

Kellie told her Twitter followers at the time: “For all u @bbceastenders fans, keep a special eye out 4 my hubby in tonight’s ep! I give you DS Howard South. Sadly Linda & Howard never meet!”

The couple actually split for a while, but got back together before getting married in 2014.

They tied the knot in a ceremony in Trelill, Cornwall with her onscreen husband Danny Dyer on the guest list.

How many children do Kellie and Paul have?

The couple are already parents to two sons, 9-year-old Freddie and 4-year-old Gene.

While Freddie was conceived naturally, Kellie became pregnant with Gene after undergoing IVF.

