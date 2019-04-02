Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her leopard-print dress
2 April 2019, 17:11
We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit is perfect for Spring.
Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed an orange leopard-print wrap dress with Chanel shoes.
Here's how you can shop the look:
Orange Tiger Print Shirt Dress - £25 - F&F
Leopard print is a wardrobe staple you can wear all year around, and this wrap dress is perfect for Spring.
