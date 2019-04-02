Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her leopard-print dress

2 April 2019, 17:11

Where to buy Kelly's leopard print shirt dress
Where to buy Kelly's leopard print shirt dress. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air outfit as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit is perfect for Spring.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed an orange leopard-print wrap dress with Chanel shoes.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Where to buy Kelly Brook's outfit as she gets you home on London's Heart
Where to buy Kelly Brook's outfit as she gets you home on London's Heart. Picture: Heart

Orange Tiger Print Shirt Dress - £25 - F&F

F&F Orange Tiger Print Shirt Dress
F&F Orange Tiger Print Shirt Dress. Picture: F&F/Next

Leopard print is a wardrobe staple you can wear all year around, and this wrap dress is perfect for Spring.

Click here to shop.

Can't get enough of Kelly's look? Shop yesterday's outfit here.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Pandora joins Heart

Pandora joins Heart

Katie Price appeared on GMB with no make-up earlier this morning

Katie Price brands Peter Andre her 'worst husband' in awkward GMB interview
Holly Willoughby looked amazing for Tuesday's This Morning

Where's Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Get her Warehouse dress and LK Bennett boots as seen on This Morning
Holly Willoughby This Morning prank

Holly Willoughby left in tears on This Morning following April fools prank
Kim and Khloe have defended endorsing diet pills on social media posts

Kim and Khloe Kardashian defend selling diet pills to young fans on social media

Trending on Heart

Fleabag returned for a second series in March 2019

Who is Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Meet Fleabag creator and star

TV & Movies

Parents kids airport delays

Parents could face airport delays if travelling with kids who have different surnames

Lifestyle

There might be a Greatest Showman 2 in the works

Hugh Jackman CONFIRMS work has begun on The Greatest Showman SEQUEL

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson with 10 year old Jimmy Safechuck on the tour plane...

Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland director admits James Safechuck got some facts wrong
Mark and wife have made headlines over their relationship woes

The Chase star Mark Labbett breaks Twitter silence following 'cheating' controversy

News

The Chase star Mark Labbett and his wife are cousins

The Chase’s Mark Labbett and ‘cheating’ wife Katie are second cousins, but only found out after their wedding