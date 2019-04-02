Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her leopard-print dress

Where to buy Kelly's leopard print shirt dress. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air outfit as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit is perfect for Spring.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed an orange leopard-print wrap dress with Chanel shoes.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Where to buy Kelly Brook's outfit as she gets you home on London's Heart. Picture: Heart

Orange Tiger Print Shirt Dress - £25 - F&F

F&F Orange Tiger Print Shirt Dress. Picture: F&F/Next

Leopard print is a wardrobe staple you can wear all year around, and this wrap dress is perfect for Spring.

Click here to shop.

