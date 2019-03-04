Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her blazer dress and snake print boots

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and we could not be more obsessed with today's blazer dress.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed the dress with a simple black polo neck jumper and some snake print boots.

Here's how you can shop the look:

Stone sleeveless belted blazer dress - Missguided - £25

Blazer dresses are fast proving themselves as one of the biggest wardrobe staples of 2019. They can be teamed with jumpers in winter and t-shirts in summer, so are ideal for the extremely confusing weather we're being treated to this month.

This one from Missguided is a dead ringer for Kelly's sold-out Lipsy version - Click here to shop.

Tala Snake Effect Ankle Boot - £132 - Mint Velvet

Snake print boots are everywhere this season, and we love Kelly's Mint Velvet version.

Click here to shop.

Black Long Sleeve Rib Roll Neck Top - Miss Selfridge - £16

We love Miss Selfridge's affordable take on the classic black roll-neck.

Click here to shop.

