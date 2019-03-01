Get Kelly's on air look: Her animal print skirt and white boots revealed

We are loving Kelly's blue jacket! Picture: Heart

The Heart presenter is embracing Feel Good Friday with this bright blue leather jacket and animal print skirt.

Kelly Brook has mixed together some of her favourite high street brands to create this super cute look for her Friday show with JK on Heart.

Silk midi skirts are all over the high street right now and Kelly is bang on trend with this leopard print number from Lipsy, £38.

She has paired this with a simple high neck white tee from Mint Velvet, £49 which match white leather boots also from the online brand, £149.

To finish off the look with a pop of colour Kelly has thrown on this baby blue faux leather biker jacket from Very, £49.

