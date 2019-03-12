Get Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here's where you can buy the Heart presenter’s leopard print jeans and nude heels

Kelly Brook teamed a black top with on-trend leopard print for Tuesday's show. Picture: Heart

Kelly Brook served us with a classic yet trendy look for Tuesday as she gets London home with JK.

Kelly Brook didn’t let storm Gareth stop her from looking fabulous for Heart’s drive show with JK on Tuesday.

The presenter kept her look simple yet on-trend, teaming a black top with leopard print jeans and nude heels.

The star finished off her ensemble with a loose ponytail and small hoop earrings.

Kelly Brook's jeans are by River Island. Picture: River Island

Kelly's heels are from Office. Picture: Office

Where is Kelly’s look from?

Kelly’s leopard print jeans are by River Island.

The ‘brown leopard print paperbag jeans’ are still available online for £45.

Kelly’s top is available from New Look and her nude heels from Office.

The Office Hattie Point Court Nude heels finished off this look perfectly, adding a touch of glamour.

You can get your hands on the heels for £69.