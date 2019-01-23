Shop Kelly Brook's on air look: Her slouchy jumper dress and leopard boots revealed

Kelly Brook always looks chic in the Heart studio. Picture: Heart

Check out Kelly's outfit as she get's you home on Heart.

A sprinkling of snow was seen across London last night so today Kelly is taking no risks at getting cold with her outfit!

But proving you can be practical and stylish, we love Kelly's cosy look for her show with JK on Heart today.

This slouchy stone coloured knit dress is a bargain £20 from online fave Pretty Little thing.

Kelly's knitted jumper is from Pretty Little Thing. Picture: Heart

Get the look on Pretty Little Thing. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

She has paired the dress with some wooly tights to combat the cold and some leopard print climbing boots - a style of boot which particularly popular right now thanks to brands such as Grenson that were seen on Holly Willoughby during her time in the jungle.

These particular boots are available from New Look and are down from £27.99 to £19.59 in the sale online.

Bag these bargain boots from New Look. Picture: New Look

And what makes a climbing boot even better? An animal print!

We love Kelly's cosy winter look today!