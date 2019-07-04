Kim Kardashian awarded £2.1m after suing Missguided USA for 'ripping off' her clothes

4 July 2019, 14:51

The fashionista has won millions in damages after claiming to be sick of stores ripping off her style
The fashionista has won millions in damages after claiming to be sick of stores ripping off her style. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The reality TV star took on the clothing giant in court and claimed they knocked off her designer outfits and used her fame to sell the affordable items on their site.

Kim Kardashian has just won a court case against fast fashion brand Missguided USA after she accused them of 'ripping off' her fashion.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashian and successful entrepreneur took the fashion e-tailer to court in California over the accusation that they've been 'knocking off' clothes that she had worn and they'd used her celebrity status to sell them.

Kim Kardashian-West's outfits are often ripped off by cheaper clothing brands
Kim Kardashian-West's outfits are often ripped off by cheaper clothing brands. Picture: PA

38-year-old Kim has been very vocal about a variety of different clothing brands for copying designs she has worn and selling cheap fast fashion versions within hours of her being pictured wearing them.

Read more: Kim Kardashian's new bodywear comes under fire for being 'racist'

The star took to Twitter to air her frustrations, saying: ""It's devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas."

Missguided haven't been shy about Kim's influence but failed to defend themselves in court
Missguided haven't been shy about Kim's influence but failed to defend themselves in court. Picture: Instagram
They've even used her images to promote their own clothes
They've even used her images to promote their own clothes. Picture: Twitter
Missguided even named some of their items after the star
Missguided even named some of their items after the star. Picture: Twitter

She continued: "I've watched these companies profit off my husband's work for years and now that it's also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.

"Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn't even been made to sell yet."

Missguided, which was set up in Manchester back in 2009 now has an US-based HQ as well as the original UK base, and were taken to the California Central District Court by Kardashian-West.

The brand didn't defend itself and was ordered to pay out a whopping £2.1m in damages and around £47,000 on top in legal fees.

A ruling, which was delivered by Judge Virginia A Phillips added that Missguided USA was banned from using Kardashian-West's "trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing or distribution of its products".

