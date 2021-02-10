Kim Kardashian hits back at trolls who don't believe North, 7, painted masterpiece

Kim Kardashian hit out at people that didn't believe daughter North West had painted the scenic masterpiece. Picture: Getty/Instagram-Kim Kardashian

By Alice Dear

Kim Kardashian has been forced to respond to trolls who accused her of lying about her daughter's artistic work.

Kim Kardashian received backlash this week after she claimed her daughter North, 7, painted an impressive landscape.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star shared a picture of the stunning masterpiece on her Instagram page, writing: "Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby's masterpieces", and "my little artist North."

The painting is of a mountain range placed behind trees and a scenic lake, with impressive shading and composition.

Some people were sceptical, however, that young North had created the painting.

READ MORE: Why is Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending and when is the final season out?

Kim Kardashian explained that daughter North had been going to oil painting classes. Picture: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Hitting back at the trolls, Kim explained that North and her best friend had been taking oil painting classes "where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured".

She added: "North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took serval weeks to complete.

"As a proud mom, I wanted to share her word with everyone. I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!"

Kim Kardashian said she was proud of her daughter's creation. Picture: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was furious at people claiming North West had not created the painting. Picture: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

She continued: "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?!?!?!

"Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!

"NORTH WEST PAINT THAT PERIOD!"

North West, 7, is the first child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Picture: Getty

Kim's response comes after people on social media accused her of lying.

One person wrote: "Who the hell expects us to believe she really did that?"

Another added: "Ok so I seen her do make up and you telling me the same child who made you look like a clown painted this Bob Ross painting".

READ NOW: Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced?