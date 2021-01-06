Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting a divorce? Everything we know so far

Are Kim and Kanye divorcing? Picture: PA/Getty

Reports are circulating that Kimye are divorcing - here's what we know so far...

In news we absolutely did not expect to see in 2021, it looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West *might* be getting a divorce.

Read more: The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page

The couple have been married since 2014, and share kids North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 18 months, together.

Reports are circulating that Kim has hired a top celebrity divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, with sources telling US publication Page Six that 'they are done'.

Here's what we know.

Reports have claimed that Kim Kardashian has hired a divorce lawyer. Picture: PA

Are Kim and Kanye divorcing?

While neither of the party have confirmed the reports themselves, a number of sources have claimed that divorce is 'imminent'.

An insider said: "They are keeping it low-key but they are done.

"Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

Kim has reportedly been spotted without her wedding ring, and Kanye is said to be spending time in his $14 million Wyoming ranch.

Read more: Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor ‘so proud’ of daughter for lead role in Bridgerton

The source added: "Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done."

They continued: "Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.

Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014. Picture: PA

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign.

Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she’s just had enough of it."

A source added to US Weekly: "They have both been living separate lives for many months now.

"Kim and Kanye haven't been on the same page for a while now."

They also reported that they had a huge fight last month, with a source saying: "They had a big fight in early December.

"Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don't seem to have healed since that."

How long have Kim and Kanye been married?

The pair got married in May 2014, meaning they have been wed for almost even years.

NOW READ:

Why is Keeping Up With The Kardashians finishing and when is the last series?