Why is Keeping Up With The Kardashians finishing and when is the last series?

9 September 2020, 10:54

Why is Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending?
Why is Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending? Picture: PA/E!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been cancelled after 14 years - here's your need-to-know on when it will end and why it's finishing.

Last night, Kim Kardashian announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end next year.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old told fans that it was a 'difficult decision' to end the show, and thanked viewers for their support over the years.

Shew wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

When will Keeping Up With The Kardashians end?

The precise date for the final series hasn't been confirmed, but it will end early next year.

Kourtney Kardashian announced she'd be leaving the show in July
Kourtney Kardashian announced she'd be leaving the show in July. Picture: E!

Why is Keeping Up With The Kardashians cancelled? Fan theories on the decision

The family haven't revealed the reason behind the cancellation, but Kim did tell fans that it was a 'family decision'.

A number of fans have theorised on the possible reasons, including Kim and Kanye West's marriage issues, Kourtney Kardashian's July announcement that she'd be leaving, and Khloe Kardashian's reconciliation with ex Tristan Thompson.

