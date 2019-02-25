Who is Kym Marsh? Career, age and family revealed as she QUITS Coronation Street

Kym Marsh has announced that she will be taking a break from Corrie. Picture: Getty

Kym has announced that she's leaving Corrie after 13 years on the soap. Here's everything you need to know about the actress and Hear'Say singer

Kym Marsh shocked Coronation Street fans after announcing she'll be leaving the soap after 13 years playing the role of Michelle Connor.

She said in a statement: “When I was lucky enough to be offered four episodes on Coronation Street I could never in my wildest dreams have thought I’d be here 13 years later.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to take a break from the show and explore some other roles.

“But this isn’t the last you’ve heard of Michelle Connor, she’ll be back! I can’t wait to see what the writers have in store for the future.”

Who is Kym Marsh? Age and background

Kym, 42, is an actress and former singer from Merseyside. She rose to fame in 2001 after appearing on TV talent show Popstars, where she won a place in girl group Hear'Say.

She left the band in 2002 to pursue a solo career, and released an album called Standing Tall in 2003.

When did Kym Marsh join Coronation Street?

Kym subsequently pursued an acting career, and took up the role on Michelle Connor in Corrie in 2006. She was named best Newcomer in both the British Soap Awards and National Television Awards in 2007.

Kym Marsh as Michelle Connor on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

She announced she was leaving the soap in February 2019, and soap boss Iain MacLeod issued a statement saying: "Kym has done a fantastic job on the show as Michelle Connor, bringing incredible heart and humanity to some hugely important ‎stories.

"We will be really sad to lose her when she goes but totally understand that, after dedicating herself to the show for so long and so brilliantly, she now fancies trying something else for a while.

"We, and the audience, thank her and wish her well."

Who are Kym Marsh's past husbands? Jack Ryder and Jamie Lomas

Kym Marsh with ex-husband Jamie Lomas. Picture: Getty

Kym got married to Eastenders star Jack Ryder in 2002, but the couple divorced in 2009. She also married Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in 2012, but they divorced in 2014.

Who is Kym Marsh's boyfriend Scott?

Kym is currently dating Army Major Scott Ratcliff, and frequently posts about her beau on Instagram.

How many children does Kym Marsh have?

She has had four children - Emilie Mae, David Ryan, Polly, and Archie - but Archie tragically died after being born only 23 weeks into the pregnancy.

Kym recently paid tribute to Archie on what would have been his 10th birthday, writing on Instagram: "10 years on and it still hurts like it was yesterday. I wish I could show you a photo of a smiling boy surrounded by gifts.

"I wish I could show you videos of his party, playing with his mates and eating sweets til his tummy hurt.

"I wish I could show you photos of us all celebrating his birthday with him front and centre blowing out his candles

"I wish I could kiss him and say happy birthday son. I wish I could hold his hand again just for one minute.

"I wish for so many moments I can’t have. I may not be able to hold you Arch, or give you kisses or tell you that mummy loves you more than you will ever know.

"But you are in my heart always. I will never forget you or stop loving you or stop missing you or stop wishing you were here.'

"Happy birthday my angel. Fly High up there kid. I love you always and forever. Mummy xxxx."

What's Kym Marsh's Instagram name?

You can follow Kym on Instagram @marsh_kym.