Who is Liam Hemsworth's new girlfriend Maddison Brown, how old is she and what is her job?

14 October 2019, 14:56

Liam Hemsworth recently went public with Maddison Brown
Liam Hemsworth recently went public with Maddison Brown. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Liam Hemsworth has gone public with his new girlfriend Maddison Brown following his split from Miley Cyrus - here's everything you need to know about her

Liam Hemsworth has found love again following his split from wife Miley Cyrus - and has been spotted hand-in-hand with his new girlfriend Maddison Brown.

The Aussie actress has starred in a number of TV shows and films you may recognise her from. Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Maddison Brown? What's her age and background?

When Brad Pitt steals your money for Halloween

Maddison, 22, was born on April 23, 1997 in Sydney, Australia.

She started her career as a model, but later transitioned to acting. She first appeared in TV film Go Big, and has since had roles in The Kettering Incident, Strangerland and Subjective Reality.

Her breakout role was as Kirby Anders.

What's happening with Maddison Brown and Liam Hemsworth?

The couple sparked rumours they were dating after being spotted together in New York on October 11 2019. They were seen holding hands and kissing on the street in the West Village, as well as spotted dining together.

Just me looking out to 400k of you 🥰 #thanku

When and why did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split up?

The couple announced their split back in August, with their rep releasing a statement saying: "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

Liam and Miley announced their split earlier this year
Liam and Miley announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Getty

"The pair will still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while taking time apart.

"Please respect their process and privacy."

