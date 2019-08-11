Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after just EIGHT months of marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have sadly parted. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

It's the Last Song for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth as they pair have called time on their marriage after less than a year together,

The pair have endured a rocky romance and were together on and off for ten years before they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony last December.

However news emerged of their break-up after the singer posted a picture on Instagram without her wedding ring while on a girls holiday in Italy with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter.

Kaitlynn has shared pictures of them posing together in sexy swimsuits and reports say they have also been spotted kissing.

A representative for Miley confirmed the split, saying: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

The developments follow a magazine interview where Miley admitted she is still "very attracted to women".

She told the US Elle magazine: "I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique.

"And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it...She added: "I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f****** apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women...

"I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word."

Miley and Liam met while filming The Last Song in 2009.

They were previously engaged in 2012 but called the wedding off and split a year later before reconciling in 2015.

In 2016 they confirmed their engagement was back on before finally surprising fans with a sudden Tennessee wedding last December.