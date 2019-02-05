Who is Liam Neeson? Wife, children, net worth and 'racism controversy' uncovered

Liam Neeson has starred in Taken and Love Actually. Picture: PA

Liam Neeson recently hit headlines after being accused of being racist. Here's all we know about the actor, including relationships, children and age.

Liam Neeson is most famed for his roles in Love Actually and action franchise Taken.

But what do we know about the actor? Details revealed, including net worth, relationships and marriage.

Liam Neeson poses on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

How old is Liam Neeson?

Liam is 66, and was born in Balleymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

He has since lived in New York and has a British American citizenship.

What is Liam Neeson's net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Liam is worth around $85million. The actor has made his millions from the likes of action movies Taken and romcom Love Actually.

Liam Neeson is estimated to be worth around $85million. Picture: PA Images

Is Liam Neeson married and how did his wife pass away?

Liam suffered the heartbreak of losing his wife of 15 years in a tragic skiing accident in 2009.

Actress Natasha Richardson, who starred Parent Trap, fell on a beginner's slop during a family winter trip to Quebec in Canada with their two sons.

Natasha was having a private lesson, but wasn't waring a helmet, so when the left side of her head collided with the grown she tore a blood vessel in the brain.

Natasha was put on life support, but tragically, she lost her battle, with Liam having to make the heartbreaking decision to let her go.

Liam has recalled the painful experience previously, and said: "She was on life support.

"I went in to her and I told her I loved her, said 'Sweetie, you're not coming back from this, you've banged your head'."

Liam Neeson and his wife Natasha Richardson before her tragic accident. Picture: PA Images

Is Liam Neeson in a new relationship?

It was reported that the actor struck up a relationship with PR executive Freya St Johnson, but it is believed the pair split a few years back.

In 2016 he opened up about another new relationship, and said that his partner was 'incredibly famous', so was keeping her identity a secret because he'd 'embarrass her'.

Liam has also been linked to the likes of Julia Roberts, Helen Mirren and Brooke Shields.

What is the Liam Neeson racism controversy?

In a recent interview with The Independent, Liam sparked outrage by his apparently racist comments.

He said: "God forbid you've ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions. I'll tell you a story. This is true."

Liam went on to say that an unnamed female friend of his told him that she was raped.

He continued: "She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way.

"But my immediate reaction was... I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.

"I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody - I'm ashamed to say that - and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [uses air quotes with fingers] 'black bastard' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him."

What has Liam Neeson said about the racism storm?

Liam has since claimed that he's not a racist in an interview with Good Morning America on 5 February. He said: "I'm not racist, this was nearly 40 years ago.

"We were doing a press junket and the topic of the film is revenge, it's a dark comedy too, and the lady journalist was asking me 'How do you tap into that?'. And I remembered an incident nearly 40 years ago where a very dear friend of mine was brutally raped and I was out of the country, and when I came back she told me about it.

"She handled the situation incredibly bravely and I had never felt this feeling before, which was a primal urge to lash out.

"He added: "After that there were some nights I went out deliberately into black areas in the city, looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence.

"I did it four, maybe four or five times until I caught myself and it really shocked me, this primal urge. It was shocking."

Does Liam Neeson have any children?

Liam has two children with Natasha, Micheál, 23 and Daniel, 22.

Micheál is an actor, best known for his roles in Anchorman 2, The Rising: 1916 and Cold Pursuit.

Meanwhile, Daniel has launched an eco-friendly clothing line named Pine Outfitters, which he's been managing since 2017.