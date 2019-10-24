Little Mix announce cancellation of Australia and New Zealand tour dates to 'record new music'

24 October 2019, 13:14

Little Mix have cancelled six of their shows
By Alice Dear

Little Mix fans have been left disappointed as the girlband cancel six shows.

Little Mix released a statement this week announcing they were cancelling the Australia and New Zealand leg of their LM5 tour.

The girlband – which is made up of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – posted on social media that they are cancelling six shows in order to focus on recording new music.

In the short message posted online, the girls wrote: “We are really sad to announce that we have to cancel our upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour dates.

“We are so sorry for disappointing our fans who were coming to the shows. This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly but we have to use this time to focus on recording new music.”

They added: “Please contact your point of purchase for a full refund on tickets.”

The news has not gone down with many fans, who are upset with the girlband’s decision.

One person wrote on Twitter: “You can't cancel tour dates for new music- and as someone pointed out, not everyone will have an 1 hours car drive to a concert in Aus. Not a good move from Little Mix's team there.”

Another added: “Trying to soothe the broken heart of a 9 year old girl who’s just found out her fave band has now cancelled their previously postponed tour and she won’t be going to her first ever concert.”

The girlband are cancelling the tour dates to focus on making new music
The LM5 tour will continue in the UK for now, the last show in London at the 02 on 22nd November.

The dates cancelled of the tour are as follows: 7th December in Perth, 10th December in Hindsmarsh, 13th December in Melbourne, 14th December in Sydney, 16th December in Boondall and 19th December in Auckland.

Earlier in the year, the girlband were forced to cancel another show after their production truck crashed and ruined the set.

At the time, Little Mix said: “Unfortunately one of our production trucks was in an accident earlier today which means we haven't been able to set up our staging and lights.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but it means we aren't able to put on the show for you. We are absolutely broken hearted as we were so excited to see you all.

“All tickets are refunded, please contact your point of sale. The girls x."

