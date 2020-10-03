Where are Little Mix from?

Little Mix are from all over the country. Picture: Instagram

Find out Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson's hometowns.

After they were formed on The X Factor more than ten years ago, Little Mix have gone on to become the biggest band on the planet.

And now Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson are back with their very own TV show.

Little Mix: The Search sees the girls set out to find the ultimate new band to support them on their next world tour.

But while they now spend most of their time travelling around the world and making amazing music, they actually have very humble roots.

So where are Little Mix from? Here’s what we know…

Little Mix: The Search is on BBC. Picture: BBC

Where is Perrie Edwards from?

Perrie Edwards was born and raised in the Whiteleas area of South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

She went to Radipole Primary School in Weymouth, Dorset before moving back to South Shields and attended St. Peter and Paul RC Primary School.

After then going to Mortimer Community College in South Shields, she later transferred to Newcastle College, where she received a BTEC in Performing Arts.

Where is Leigh-Anne Pinnock from?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was born and was raised in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Growing up with her two older sisters Sian-Louise and Sairah, the girls also spent a lot of time with her grandfather in Jamaica.

She attended Sir William Ramsay School, before enrolling at the Sylvia Young Theatre School for a couple of years when she was eleven.

With Barbadian and Jamaican ancestry, Leigh-Anne has recently started to speak up about the racism that she has experienced in the music industry and how she felt 'invisible' in the early days of Little Mix.

Where is Jade Thirlwall from?

Jade was born in the Laygate area of South Shields, Tyne and Wear, but she didn’t know Perrie before they met on The X Factor.

Her mum Norma's father is from Yemen, while her mother is from Egypt.

She attended performing arts college South Tyneside before signing up to The X Factor.

Where is Jesy Nelson from?

Jesy Nelson was born in Romford, Essex to parents John Nelson and Janice White.

She attended Jo Richardson Community School and Abbs Cross Academy and Arts College in Hornchurch, London.

Like her bandmate Leigh-Anne, Jesy also attended Sylvia Young, where one of her classmates at the school was Rita Ora.

