Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock gets engaged to footballer Andre Grey

29 May 2020, 11:03

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged the week after four years together
Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged the week after four years together. Picture: Instagram/Andre Grey
By Alice Dear

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Grey have announced their engagement after the footballer popped the question.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 28, is engaged to partner Andre Grey, 28, after four years together.

The girl band member and the footballer got engaged this week, with the sportsman sharing the news in the early hours of Friday morning.

Posting two pictures on his Instagram, Andre captioned them with: "Let the caption speak for itself this time."

Leigh-Anne showed off her stunning engagement ring
Leigh-Anne showed off her stunning engagement ring. Picture: Instagram/Andre Grey

In the first picture, Leigh-Anne can be seen showing off her gorgeous engagement ring as the couple hold each other close.

The second picture is taken from the moment Andre got down on one knee to ask her to marry him.

Leigh-Anne looks emotional and overwhelmed as she holds her face in her hands.

The Little Mix star looked emotional as Andre got down on one knee
The Little Mix star looked emotional as Andre got down on one knee. Picture: Instagram/Andre Grey

The Little Mix girls were quick to congratulate the couple on the news, with Jesy Nelson commenting: "Congrats you beauties".

Perrie Edwards also wrote: "Eeeek! So so soooo happy for you both!"

The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary this week
The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary this week. Picture: Instagram/Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Earlier in the day, Leigh-Anne posted a tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram to celebrate their four year anniversary.

Sharing a picture of them kissing on the beach, she wrote: "Happy Anniversary baby... how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I'm another year more crazy about you. I couldn't love you harder if I tried."

