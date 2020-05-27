James Arthur reveals he weighs 17 stone after bingeing on vegan sausages in lockdown

27 May 2020, 10:16 | Updated: 27 May 2020, 10:19

James Arthur has vowed to get fit during lockdown
James Arthur has vowed to get fit during lockdown. Picture: PA/Instagram

James Arthur has opened up about his lockdown weight gain, revealing he's determined to transform his body.

James Arthur has revealed that his weight has crept up to 17 stone during lockdown, after he binged on cake and vegan sausage sandwiches.

The singer, 32, has vowed to transform his body and get fit following his weight gain.

Read more: Peter Andre says he and wife Emily 'have different views' on sending kids back to school

Speaking to The Sun, James said: "I have put on a fair bit of weight since the beginning of the lockdown because there’s nothing else to do but stuff my face.

"I’ve got a sweet tooth so it’s just cake really. I love cake.

"I’m pretty much a vegan so I’ve been having the fake meat — sausage sandwiches and stuff like that I’ve been digging into.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa 'secretly moves to new house' following Dan Osborne split

"I’ve set myself a goal to lose a bit of weight. It might sound extreme but I’m 6ft 3in and I weigh 17st so I’d like to drop a couple of stone if possible."

James also opened up about his new fitness regime, adding: "I’ve done a couple of ten-mile bike rides and that’s really effective. I’ve got a gym set up at the house, I’ve got a bunch of cardio machines like a treadmill and a Peloton bike.

"I want to come out of this thing in the best shape that I’ve ever been in, that’s something I’m genuinely striving for."

James spoke about feeling self-conscious about his body since starring on The X Factor in 2012, saying: "Before I was in the public eye I was never really a vain person.

James Arthur won The X Factor in 2012
James Arthur won The X Factor in 2012. Picture: PA

"On The X Factor my teeth looked like a graveyard, so that was something I was always going to have to sort out.

"I got called Sloth from The Goonies a little bit less when I sorted my teeth out.

"But I got a lot of stick online, which knocked my confidence really bad, and I still get it today."

NOW READ:

Kate Middleton and Prince William in giggles over pensioner's cheeky remark as they play bingo with care home residents

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay accidentally went live on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay gives glimpse into £4million Cornwall mansion after accidental Instagram live
Arg has struggled a lot with drug addiction

Arg thanks Mark Wright for organising rehab stint that saved his life in heartbreaking interview
Peter and Emily have different views on sending their kids back to school

Peter Andre says he and wife Emily 'have different views' on sending kids back to school
Dan and Jac have allegedly split

Jacqueline Jossa 'secretly moves to new house' following Dan Osborne split
Piers Morgan is not on Good Morning Britain this week

Where is Piers Morgan and why is he not on Good Morning Britain today?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

When is the UK August bank holiday in 2020?

When is the UK August bank holiday in 2020?

Lifestyle

Portugal could have an air bridge to the UK

UK could form 'air bridge' to Portugal which could save Brits' summer holidays

News

The rules on seeing people not in your household during lockdown (stock images)

What are the rules on seeing family and grandparents under new social distancing guidelines?

News

JK Rowling is releasing her first children's book since the Harry Potter series

JK Rowling releases new children's book The Ickabog, and you can read the entire thing online for free
It's important to look after your mental health, especially during lockdown

How to deal with mental health if you're feeling overwhelmed during lockdown, according to experts

Wellness

The third season is set to return later this year

When is season 3 of Selling Sunset released on Netflix and what happens in third series?

TV & Movies