James Arthur reveals he weighs 17 stone after bingeing on vegan sausages in lockdown

James Arthur has vowed to get fit during lockdown. Picture: PA/Instagram

James Arthur has opened up about his lockdown weight gain, revealing he's determined to transform his body.

James Arthur has revealed that his weight has crept up to 17 stone during lockdown, after he binged on cake and vegan sausage sandwiches.

The singer, 32, has vowed to transform his body and get fit following his weight gain.

Read more: Peter Andre says he and wife Emily 'have different views' on sending kids back to school

Speaking to The Sun, James said: "I have put on a fair bit of weight since the beginning of the lockdown because there’s nothing else to do but stuff my face.

"I’ve got a sweet tooth so it’s just cake really. I love cake.

"I’m pretty much a vegan so I’ve been having the fake meat — sausage sandwiches and stuff like that I’ve been digging into.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa 'secretly moves to new house' following Dan Osborne split

"I’ve set myself a goal to lose a bit of weight. It might sound extreme but I’m 6ft 3in and I weigh 17st so I’d like to drop a couple of stone if possible."

James also opened up about his new fitness regime, adding: "I’ve done a couple of ten-mile bike rides and that’s really effective. I’ve got a gym set up at the house, I’ve got a bunch of cardio machines like a treadmill and a Peloton bike.

"I want to come out of this thing in the best shape that I’ve ever been in, that’s something I’m genuinely striving for."

James spoke about feeling self-conscious about his body since starring on The X Factor in 2012, saying: "Before I was in the public eye I was never really a vain person.

James Arthur won The X Factor in 2012. Picture: PA

"On The X Factor my teeth looked like a graveyard, so that was something I was always going to have to sort out.

"I got called Sloth from The Goonies a little bit less when I sorted my teeth out.

"But I got a lot of stick online, which knocked my confidence really bad, and I still get it today."

NOW READ:

Kate Middleton and Prince William in giggles over pensioner's cheeky remark as they play bingo with care home residents