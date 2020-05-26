Exclusive

Peter Andre says he and wife Emily 'have different views' on sending kids back to school

By Polly Foreman

Schools in England will reopen for some pupils from June 1, but Peter and Emily are divided on the issue.

Peter Andre has said that he and his wife Emily have 'different viewpoints' on sending their kids back to school when they start reopening next month, revealing that he isn't sure it's the right thing to do.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about the subject, he said that his daughter Amelia, six, is 'desperate' to return, but added: "but the only thing is, I don't how I feel about them going back."

Peter and Emily share Amelia, 6, Theo, 3, together. Picture: PA

He went on to say that his 12-year-old daughter Princess, who he shares with ex Katie Price, won't be returning in June as she isn't in one of the proposed year groups, but continued: "My son Junior (who is 14) might be going back. He's okay with it.

"But the one that desperately wants to go back is my six-year-old".

Peter went on to say that he and Emily, who is an NHS doctor, are divided on the subject, adding: "Me and Emily have different viewpoints on it. I can't speak on behalf of her, but put it this way: I'm not sure I want them to go back, but Emily does feel differently.

"Her being a doctor, I would rather take her advice if she thinks it's safe. People say there are some risks but they're low - but I don't want any risks. But then you've got to think about the fact there's risks in everything. So I don't know - it's a tough call."

He and Emily are isolating at home with the kids, and he has been in charge of homeschooling while Emily works as a hospital doctor.

Opening up about the difficulties he's faced during lockdown, Peter said: "the biggest challenge for me is trying to be a school teacher. It's not something I've ever done before, it's not been something I ever want to do again.

"I've learnt a lot, and it's been great, but I think people are too hard on themselves by trying to be school teachers."

He has been using Explore Learning - a private online tuition software - something he described as 'brilliant' for helping the kids learn, revealing that Princess loves doing the sessions.

Peter is isolating at home with his family. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Boris Johnson confirmed last Sunday (24 May) that schools will reopen in phases for early years, reception, year one and year six from 1 June, and that up to a quarter of Year 10 and 12s could return in some form from June 15.

Speaking at the daily press conference on Sunday 24 May, the Prime Minister that the move was because "the education of our children is crucial for their welfare, their health, their long-term future and for social justice".

He added: "So in line with the decisions taken in many other countries, we want to start getting our children back into the classroom in a way that is as manageable and as safe as possible."

