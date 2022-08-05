Lucy Mecklenburgh's daughter rushed to hospital after becoming 'really poorly'

5 August 2022, 09:55 | Updated: 5 August 2022, 11:01

Lucy's daughter was rushed to hospital
Lucy's daughter was rushed to hospital. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Mecklenburgh

The daughter of Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas was put on oxygen and tube fed.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed that her baby daughter Lilah was rushed to hospital after becoming ill.

Watch on Global Player: Brad Pitt reveals he sent Aaron Taylor-Johnson to A&E with Bullet Train fight scene

The former reality star, 30, said that the two-month-old was put onto oxygen and tube fed after becoming 'really poorly'.

Lilah was then diagnosed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which caused bronchiolitis.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lucy wrote: "Lots of messages asking where I've been for five days.

"Unfortunately Lilah got really poorly with Bronchiolitis so we have had a few days in hospital.

Baby Lilah is now thankfully on the road to recovery
Baby Lilah is now thankfully on the road to recovery. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Mecklenburgh

"She is home now and doing well.

"I'm obviously not in any position to give medical advice but this is our experience for parents that may want to know what happened and what to look out for.

"It started with Roman having a really bad cough I presume he picked up at a pre-school then Lilah caught it.

"Three days in she wasn't coping with it very well, tummy sucking in, cough getting worse, high temperature, coughing and choking on milk and her saliva.

In hospital she needed some oxygen and was tube fed for a couple of days/

"She had a nose swab that tested positive to RSV which causes Bronchiolitis.

"The swab isn't routine anymore but with Roman's health issues it was important for me to know exactly what she had."

Thankfully, baby Lilah is doing much better and has left hospital.

Lucy said: "She's home and happy now, just a little sleepy and still has a bad cough."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Post Office said they would charge people £10.00 for the inconvenience of having to put up with them

Post Office sign warns of £10 charge for rude and grouchy customers

Lifestyle

Christine shared a video about being 'on top of the world' to Instagram

Christine McGuinness shares 'on top of the world' post after split from Paddy

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill was reportedly missing from the reunion

Why Love Island's Jacques O'Neill is 'missing from the reunion'

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore has shared Love Island reunion photos

Love Island reunion 2022 first look as Laura Whitmore posts behind-the-scenes photos

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has revealed her 'homeymoon'

Stacey Solomon announces heartwarming honeymoon after wedding to Joe Swash

Fred Sirieix is a proud dad after Andrea won gold

First Dates' Fred Sirieix over the moon as daughter wins gold at Commonwealth Games

WhatsApp users are being warned to stay vigilant

WhatsApp warning as 'friend in need' scam claims £1.5million from victims

Lifestyle

The Love Island reunion is this week

When is the Love Island reunion 2022?

TV & Movies

The Love Island 2022 finalists looked ecstatic to be home

Love Island finalists greeted by friends and family as they return home

TV & Movies

Chrissy Teigen is expecting a baby

Chrissy Teigen expecting another baby with husband John Legend

The Chase fans have fumed over one answer

The Chase fans furious after Scottish answer is 'not allowed' because of pronunciation

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared videos from her wedding day

Stacey Solomon cries in emotional video of first dance with husband Joe Swash

Denise Van Outen has shared pictures of new boyfriend Jimmy

Denise Van Outen enjoys date night with new boyfriend Jimmy in rare photos

Here's all the I'm A Celeb details

I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date, location and rumoured line up revealed

TV & Movies

Apple will be making passwords a thing of the past when they release iOS 16 later this year

Apple to scrap passwords on iPhones for good in 'four weeks time'

News