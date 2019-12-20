Luisa Zissman in furious row with handyman who claims she 'wrecked' his reputation after accusing him of stealing her Christmas wreath

By Alice Dear

The Apprentice star has branded the man a “scumbag” after he told the press he was “disgusted” at being accused of theft.

Luisa Zissman has found herself in a furious row with handyman James Gibbs, 32, after he was ‘accused’ of stealing the businesswoman’s Christmas wreath.

Luisa, 31, took to Instagram this week after her wreath was taken, sharing a video with her 539,000 followers of a Land Rover parked outside the house of a man she had been tipped off was the thief.

After the Instagram story was published, James told The Sun he was “frightened” as “anyone could see her video” and that she was "wrecking his reputation”.

Luisa Zissman was furious with the man who said he was "frightened". Picture: Instagram

Luisa has said she made it clear to her followers following the video that he was not the wreath thief.

Talking to the publication, James said: “I watched the video and thought, ‘Hang on, I have had nothing to do with this’.

“Anyone could see her video. They could then target me or my car by driving into the side of me or anything. I am a bit frightened.

“It’s disgusting being accused of something that you haven’t done. She’s wrecking my reputation.”

Luisa Zissman thought she had found the person who stole her wreath. Picture: Instagram

He continued: “I haven’t got the money to take her to court. I’m just a normal bloke. I feel like I have been victimised. She can’t go around falsely accusing people of things.

“I think she fancies herself as a bit of a DIY detective, but she’s failing badly.”

After seeing what James had said, the former Apprentice star took to Instagram again to tell him: “I don’t know who you f***ing are you k**b.”

She furiously explained to her followers, directing her comments at James: “I didn’t show your house. I didn’t show your car numberplate.

“I have no idea who you are. Your existence is completely insignificant to me. You complete joke.

“This guy is the lowest of the low trying to sell a story on me about how I’ve ruined his f***ing life. Get a grip you absolute scumbag.”

Following the drama, Luisa said she was going to call her lawyers, but instead decided to make a “negative into a positive”.

Instead, the star decided to raffle off one of her remaining wreaths, which has now raised thousands of pounds going to charity Outreach Moldova.