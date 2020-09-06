Does Lydia Bright have a boyfriend and how many children does the former TOWIE star have?

Your need-to-know on former TOWIE star Lydia Bright. Picture: Instagram

Your need-to-know on former TOWIE star Lydia Bright: including age, boyfriend and net worth.

Past and present The Only Way Is Essex stars will reunite this Sunday (6 September) for a 10-year reunion special.

Old faves Amy Childs, Joey Essex, Jess Wright, Danielle Armstrong, Lydia Bright and more will all get together in Faces nightclub to look back at the last decade of one of the OG reality shows.

Here's your need-to-know on what Lydia Bright is up to now.

Who is Lydia Bright? What's her age and background?

Lydia, 29, is a TV personality from Essex, who rose to fame back in 2010 after appearing in season one of TOWIE.

She was introduced as the ex-girlfriend of James 'Arg' Argent, and the pair were involved in an on/of relationship throughout the series.

Lydia quit the show in 2012, but returned in 2014 after reuniting with Arg.

However, she confirmed in 2017 that she would be leaving for good, with a spokesperson saying: "Lydia has decided to take a break from Towie and this decision is fully supported by Lime Pictures."

Does Lydia Bright have a boyfriend?

Lydia and Arg split for good in 2016, and subsequently entered into a relationship with Lee Cronin.

In August of last year, Lydia announced she was expecting her first child - but that she had split from Lee during the pregnancy.

She told Hello! magazine: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret .

"I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise. It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me.

"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted.

"I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me."

Lydia added: "I know this baby will be the best thing that has ever happened to me."

She also added of her split: "It's not the ideal situation. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect."

When did Lydia Bright have her baby?

Lydia welcomed daughter Loretta Rose in March 2020.

She told Hello! at the time: "I'm still on a massive high at the moment. I'm not even struggling with the sleep! I'm loving the night feeds.

"That's my favourite time. I sit there breastfeeding and I just stare at her. I definitely feel like I've been blessed with a dream child."

