Rebecca Adlington pregnant after living with ex and new partner during lockdown

Rebecca Adlington is pregnant with her second child. Picture: Instagram

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has announced that she's pregnant with her second child.

Rebecca Adlington is pregnant with her second child, five years after welcoming her daughter Summer with ex Harry Needs.

The Olympic swimmer, 31, is expecting with her new partner Andrew Parsons, and she announced the wonderful news on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of her posing with her family showing off her blossoming baby bump, Rebecca wrote: "Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting.

"Summer can’t wait, she asks everyday to check my belly to see if it’s growing. Going to be a long wait until the end of feb!"

The three of them have been living with Harry during lockdown, along with Harry's friend Michael Gunning, with Rebecca inviting them to stay in her house so that Summer was able to spend time with her father.

Rebecca and Harry split in 2016 after 18 months of marriage, but are on good terms.

Speaking about their decision to spend lockdown together, a source previously told The Sun: "Their arrangement is very amicable and they’re doing what’s best for Summer.

"They still get on really well despite their split, so why not? And Harry’s friend Michael is close with the others too.

"They’re all really enjoying each other’s company and, what with their shared interest in swimming, it was a no-brainer."

Harry previously posted a photo of the five of them together captioned: "Couldn’t wish to be stuck at home with a better bunch."



