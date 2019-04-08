How tall is Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones, who is the Arya Stark actress’ boyfriend and what’s her net worth?

Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones. Picture: Getty

Game of Thrones is back this week, so here's everything you need to know about Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams

The last *ever* series of Game of Thrones starts on Sunday, and we can't wait to see how probably the most anticipated finale of anything ever will play out.

One of the reigning stars of the series - Maisie Williams - has been with the show since its inception. So let's find out more about her.

Who is Maisie Williams? What's her age and background?

Maisie, 21, is an actress from Bristol, who shot to fame through her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones.

Arya Stark has been in Game of Thrones since the very first episode. Picture: HBO

What else has Maisie Williams been in? Other TV work:

As well as Game of Thrones, Maisie also had a recurring role in Doctor Who in 2015, and also appeared on 2014 feature film The Falling.

How tall is Maisie Williams? Her height revealed:

Maisie is 1.5 metres tall, which is almost 5'1.

What is Maisie Williams' net worth?

Maisie is estimated to be worth around $6 million dollars, which is around £4.5million. She earns a whopping $150,000 (£115,000) per episode of Game of Thrones.

Who is Maisie Williams' boyfriend?

Maisie was in a relationship with Ollie Jackson from 2017, but it is unclear whether they are still together.

In February, she was linked to communications director Reuben Selby after they were spotted seemingly holding hands in New York in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.