Who is Margaret Qualley? Get to know the actress who plays Alex in Maid

Margaret Qualley stars in Netflix series Maid. Picture: Alamy

Maid cast: Margaret Qualley stars alongside her mother Andie MacDowell in Netflix series Maid - find out her age, Instagram, boyfriend and other TV and film work.

If you're a few episodes deep into new Netflix series Maid, you may be wondering where you recognise lead character Alex from.

Margaret Qualley stars in the 10-part drama, which tells the story of a 23-year-old mum who, after escaping an emotionally abusive relationship, gets a job as a maid to support her young daughter Maddy.

The series has been a huge hit with viewers and critics, and this has been one of Qualley's biggest roles to date.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Margaret plays Alex in the Netflix series Maid. Picture: Netflix

Who is Margaret Qualley? What's her age and background?

Margaret, 26, is an American actress.

She initially trained as a ballerina, but then decided to pursue acting. Her first role was in Palo Alto in 2013, and she has since appeared in The Nice Guys (2016) and Death Note (2017), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

How is Margaret Qualley related to Andie MacDowell?

Margaret is the daughter of actress and model Andie MacDowell, who she stars alongside in Maid.

Andie plays Margaret's on-screen mother, Paula, in the Netflix show.

Margaret is the daughter of Andie MacDowell. Picture: Alamy

Does Margaret Qualley have a boyfriend?

According to reports from August of this year, Margaret is currently seeing US singer Jack Antonoff.

Margaret was previously in a relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson in 2019, with Andie describing it at the time as a 'beautiful relationship'.

She told People: "She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.

"I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that's what it was."

Is Margaret Qualley on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @margaretqualley.