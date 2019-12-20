Mark Wahlberg, 48, shows off shock body transformation following six months of 2:30am workouts

Mark showed off the results of his regime on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The actor has wowed fans with his ripped torso following a gruelling workout regime.

Mark Wahlberg has showed off a dramatic body transformation following six-months of gruelling exercise and 'clean eating'.

The US star, 48, has been putting himself through 2am workouts and 'performance inspired nutrition' to achieve these results.

Mark also has Aquahydrate and F45 training to thank for his physique.

Sharing a series of topless photos to Instagram, Mark filled his fans in about his regime, saying: "Clean eating.

"Inspired to be better team training/life changing."

Many fans rushes to compliment the actor, with one writing: "Ripped like a rattlesnake bro awesome."

Another wrote: "Why hello there."

Earlier this year, Mark shocked fans by revealing his unusual workout routine that included 2:30am starts.

He revealed on Instagram that he works out between 3:40 and 5:15am, and that his whole day is filled with fitness and refuelling.

Mark recently spoke out on the benefits of cryotherapy during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying: "It is great for recovery, and it just takes all the inflammation out of your body [and] it helps you sleep.”

