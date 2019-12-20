Mark Wahlberg, 48, shows off shock body transformation following six months of 2:30am workouts
20 December 2019, 11:10 | Updated: 20 December 2019, 11:12
The actor has wowed fans with his ripped torso following a gruelling workout regime.
Mark Wahlberg has showed off a dramatic body transformation following six-months of gruelling exercise and 'clean eating'.
The US star, 48, has been putting himself through 2am workouts and 'performance inspired nutrition' to achieve these results.
Read more: Cats star Jason Derulo hits back at critics after scathing reviews brand it ‘tacky’ and ‘embarrassing’
Mark also has Aquahydrate and F45 training to thank for his physique.
Sharing a series of topless photos to Instagram, Mark filled his fans in about his regime, saying: "Clean eating.
"Inspired to be better team training/life changing."
Many fans rushes to compliment the actor, with one writing: "Ripped like a rattlesnake bro awesome."
Another wrote: "Why hello there."
Read more: Caroline Flack breaks silence as Laura Whitmore is confirmed as Love Island host replacement
Earlier this year, Mark shocked fans by revealing his unusual workout routine that included 2:30am starts.
He revealed on Instagram that he works out between 3:40 and 5:15am, and that his whole day is filled with fitness and refuelling.
Mark recently spoke out on the benefits of cryotherapy during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying: "It is great for recovery, and it just takes all the inflammation out of your body [and] it helps you sleep.”
NOW READ:
Channing Tatum and Jessie J ‘split just months after wedding rumours'