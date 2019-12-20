Caroline Flack breaks silence as Laura Whitmore is confirmed as Love Island host replacement

20 December 2019, 10:38 | Updated: 20 December 2019, 10:39

Laura Whitmore confirmed she was replacing Caroline on the new series of Love Island
Laura Whitmore confirmed she was replacing Caroline on the new series of Love Island. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Caroline Flack has spoken out after Laura Whitmore confirmed she was heading to Cape Town to film the new series of Love Island.

Laura Whitmore, 34, will replace Caroline Flack as Love Island host for the Winter series of the hit ITV2 dating show.

This comes after the announcement from Caroline, 40, that she would be stepping down from the role after being arrested and charged with assault.

Confirming the news she is replacing the former host, Laura said: “To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

View this post on Instagram

I will be hosting Love Island and Aftersun this series. Whhhhaa??? To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement. I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice. Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me...not a chance

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

She continued: “I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.”

Caroline Flack released a statement following the news Laura was replacing her
Caroline Flack released a statement following the news Laura was replacing her. Picture: Instagram

“Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!”

Laura is the girlfriend of the loved voiceover star Iain Stirling, who will return this series to voice the show.

Laura has been dating Iain for two years
Laura has been dating Iain for two years. Picture: Instagram

Following the announcement, Caroline broke her silence on the news, sharing an Instagram story reading: "I'm glad it's Laura... she loves the show as much as I do...again... thank you for your continuous support.

"It's a really rough time...but I'm doing all can to keep my head above water and sort this all out."

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault last week
Caroline was arrested and charged with assault last week. Picture: PA

Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, said of Laura’s new role: “I’m delighted that Laura is able to step in this winter on ITV2’s biggest show. She is the best person for the job and is a popular and experienced presenter of live television.

“Whilst Caroline is away, we know that Love Island will be in very safe hands.”

Laura’s former presenting roles include ITV2’s Survival Of The Fittest, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! as well as work with MTV and This Morning.

