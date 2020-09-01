Marvel release Chadwick Boseman tribute video following Black Panther star's death

By Alice Dear

Marvel Studios honoured Chadwick Boseman following his shocking death last week.

Chadwick Boseman passed away last Friday at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Chadwick, who was best known for playing King of Wakanda T'Challa in Black Panther, has now been honoured by Marvel Studios with a tribute video.

Posted on their Twitter page on August 31, the video has been viewed 12.3million times.

The footage includes behind-the-scenes moments of Chadwick on the set of Black Panther, with interviews from producers, directors and co-stars.

Marvel honoured Chadwick Boseman with a heartfelt video. Picture: PA

Marvel posted the video with the caption: "You will always be our King."

Producer Nate Moore said in the video: “It was Chadwick Boseman’s performance in 42 that really made us take a second look.

"There is such an honor and dignity to the way that he played Jackie Robinson that we knew we needed for the character of T’Challa.”

The video showed behind-the-scenes footage from Black Panther. Picture: Marvel Studios

Actress Angela Bassett, who played Chadwick's on-screen mum, said of the actor: "I had a great time with Chadwick, work and camaraderie came into it. I had a great deal of respect for his previous work, so when I looked at him with proud eyes, they were as comrade and colleague and Angela."

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel franchise, said in the video that Chadwick is a "powerhouse" and is "so talented", while Michael B Jordan, who knew Chadwick since he was 17-years-old, said that he did "an incredible job" and was "true to the character".

Robert Downey Jr – famous for playing Iron Man, called Chadwick a "smart, interesting, dynamic guy" in the footage.

Robert Downey Jr was among Chadwick's co-stars who appeared in the video. Picture: Marvel Studios

The tragic news of Chadwick's passing came on Friday last week when his family released the following statement: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. "