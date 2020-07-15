Maurice Roëves dead: Doctor Who and EastEnders actor dies aged 83

15 July 2020, 12:23 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 12:36

Maurice Roëves has passed away
Maurice Roëves has passed away. Picture: BBC/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Maurice Roëves has died at the age of 83 after a long acting career starring in Doctor Who and EastEnders.

Doctor Who actor Maurice Roëves has died at the age of 83.

He was best known for his roles in Doctor Who, as well as EastEnders and River City.

His agent posted on Twitter confirming the sad news, they said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of our wonderful client Maurice Roëves.

"Maurice had a hugely successful career in both theatre and screen with spanned several decades, starting in his home country of Scotland and moving to London and the United States.

They added: "As well as being a truly dedicated and gifted actor, he was also a real gentleman and a delight to have as a client.

"We will miss him greatly and our thoughts and love go out to Vanessa and his family."

Scottish actor Maurice also starred in The Acid House, The Sweeney and most recently in BBC drama The Nest with Martin Compston.

He also played Col. Edmund Munro in 1992's The Last of the Mohicans and acted alongside Sylvester Stallone in Judge Dredd.

Maurice was born in Sunderland in March 1937, but he grew up in Glasgow.

Maurice Roeves and his wife Vanessa
Maurice Roeves and his wife Vanessa. Picture: Getty Images

He is survived by his wife Vanessa Rawlings-Jackson after the couple married in 2001.

Tributes have already started pouring in for the actor, as Director Paul Carmichael wrote: "Maurice Roeves has died. An incredibly powerful actor. Last time I saw him he was being chilling on River City.

"I met him once, outside a hotel in London. One of the nicest people I’ve ever chatted to. RIP."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

See inside Sue Radford's house with her 19 children

Inside the huge home where Britain’s biggest family the Radfords live with their 19 kids
Naya Rivera's family have shared a statement following her death

Naya Rivera's family break silence on Glee star's death with emotional statement
The pair have recently broken up

Gemma Collins posts break-up text she sent to ex Arg after he branded her a 'hippo'
Katie Price has updated fans on Harvey's condition

Katie Price updates fans on son Harvey as he remains in intensive care
Naya Rivera's death has left her Glee co-stars heartbroken

Naya Rivera dead: Glee stars and celebrities pay tribute to actress

Trending on Heart

The Emmerdale stars have given a behind the scenes glimpse

Emmerdale stars reveal secret social distancing measures as the soap returns to filming
The show might be relocated to the UK

I'm A Celeb could be filmed in Scotland if coronavirus restrictions prevents travel to Oz
Paula Tilbrook has died at the age of 89

Emmerdale's Betty Eagleton actress Paula Tilbrook dead at 89

TV & Movies

Daisy May Cooper has hit back at her haters

Pregnant Daisy May Cooper hits back at trolls who criticised her Celebrity Gogglebox appearance
A vase has sold for £7million at auction

An antique vase that was bought for just £45 has sold for £7million

Lifestyle

The drama continued after the Love Island Australia final

What happened after the Love Island Australia 2018 final?