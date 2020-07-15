Maurice Roëves dead: Doctor Who and EastEnders actor dies aged 83

Maurice Roëves has passed away. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Maurice Roëves has died at the age of 83 after a long acting career starring in Doctor Who and EastEnders.

Doctor Who actor Maurice Roëves has died at the age of 83.

He was best known for his roles in Doctor Who, as well as EastEnders and River City.

His agent posted on Twitter confirming the sad news, they said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of our wonderful client Maurice Roëves.

"Maurice had a hugely successful career in both theatre and screen with spanned several decades, starting in his home country of Scotland and moving to London and the United States.

It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of our wonderful client #MauriceRoëves. We will miss him hugely & all our love goes to Vanessa and family. pic.twitter.com/Td4LRxiJYe — Lovett Logan (@LovettLogan) July 15, 2020

They added: "As well as being a truly dedicated and gifted actor, he was also a real gentleman and a delight to have as a client.

"We will miss him greatly and our thoughts and love go out to Vanessa and his family."

Scottish actor Maurice also starred in The Acid House, The Sweeney and most recently in BBC drama The Nest with Martin Compston.

He also played Col. Edmund Munro in 1992's The Last of the Mohicans and acted alongside Sylvester Stallone in Judge Dredd.

Maurice was born in Sunderland in March 1937, but he grew up in Glasgow.

Maurice Roeves and his wife Vanessa. Picture: Getty Images

He is survived by his wife Vanessa Rawlings-Jackson after the couple married in 2001.

Tributes have already started pouring in for the actor, as Director Paul Carmichael wrote: "Maurice Roeves has died. An incredibly powerful actor. Last time I saw him he was being chilling on River City.

"I met him once, outside a hotel in London. One of the nicest people I’ve ever chatted to. RIP."