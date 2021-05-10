McFly’s Harry Judd and wife Izzy share adorable moment they announced pregnancy to children

Harry Judd and his wife Izzy are expecting their third baby together.

Harry Judd and his wife Izzy Judd have shared the moment they told their two children they are expecting another baby.

The McFly star has been married to Izzy, 37, since 2012, and the pair share five-year-old Lola, and three-year-old Kit.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the couple revealed they wrote a special note to their children to announce the happy news ‘mummy has a baby in her tummy’.

In the clip, Harry, 35, can be seen writing the message on a piece of paper, before handing it to Lola who is sitting on her mum’s lap.

Harry Judd wrote a note for his children to announce their pregnancy news. Picture: Instagram

“To Lola and Kit, Lola,” they read out, continuing: “You are going to be a big sister again and Kit, you are going to be a big brother.

"Mummy has a baby in her tummy. Love mummy and daddy."

The video then shows Lola and Kit putting their hands on Izzy's stomach, as she says: "The baby is growing in the same place you both grew. You made it all cosy for them."

Another shot sees Lola rubbing Izzy's growing stomach as the family reads a story together.

Izzy and Harry Judd are expecting their third baby. Picture: Instagram

Obviously, friends and fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Gorgeous!!! ❤️🥺 Congratulations xxx”

”Omg congratulations! Your kids are so special!! You deserve all the love ❤️,” said another, while a third added: “Oh this is so beautiful 🥰♥️ congratulations to you all ✨”

Izzy and Harry’ new arrival is due in October, after the pair made the pregnancy announcement last month.

Opening up about the moment she realised she was pregnant, violinist Izzy, 37, told Hello! magazine: “When we found out, I did feel panic.

“We have all been living in fear of this virus and we’ve been so careful for over a year, so it is a shock when numbers are low and I’m pregnant.”

This comes after Izzy has previously opened up about her IVF journey in her book 'Dare To Dream'.

In 2014, their first round of treatment ended in a devastating miscarriage, but the couple fell pregnant with Lola on their second attempt.

Izzy then naturally fell pregnant with their son Kit in 2017, with the couple conceiving naturally again this time around.

