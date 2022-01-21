Meat Loaf dead: Singer dies aged 74 with wife by his side

21 January 2022, 08:17 | Updated: 21 January 2022, 09:01

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Bat Out of Hell singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74 with his wife Deborah by his side.

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, it has been confirmed.

The music legend is said to have passed away on Thursday night with his wife Deborah by his side.

In a statement posted on Facebook, his representatives said: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

Meat Loaf performed on Broadway
Meat Loaf performed on Broadway. Picture: Alamy

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74
Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. Picture: Getty Images

Fans will know Meat Loaf, or Michael Lee Aday, best for his hugely successful Bat Out Of Hell album which was released in 1977.

It became one of the best-selling albums in history and even earned him a Grammy Award.

He went on to release follow-ups including Dead Ringer, Midnight at the Lost and Found, and Bad Attitude.

The American rock singer first hit the stage in the 60s when he formed the band, Meat Loaf Soul.

His career then spanned six decades and he has sold millions of records and performed with incredible artists over the years.

Meat Loaf also turned his hand to acting, taking on iconic roles such as Eddie in the Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Bob Paulson in Fight Club (1999) and also starring in Broadway productions of Hair.

Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

