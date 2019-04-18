CBBC star Mya-Lecia Naylor tragically dies aged 16

18 April 2019, 10:22

Mya-Lecia Naylor died on April 7 after collapsing
Mya-Lecia Naylor died on April 7 after collapsing. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Mya-Lecia Naylor died on April 7 after collapsing.

Mya-Lecia Naylor, star of CBBC’s Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, has tragically passed away.

The death of the 16 year old was announced on CBBC’s website.

They wrote: “We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from Millie Inbetween and Almost Never has, very sadly, died.

“Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends.”

Fans of the actress have since been sharing their favourite memories of the actress by commenting on the post.



Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia ❤️⁣ ⁣ Message from CBBC:⁣ ⁣ MYA-LECIA ⁣NAYLOR We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never”, has very sadly died.  Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer.  We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. ⁣ ⁣ We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call @Childline_official on 0800 11 11.⁣ ⁣ You can also find an online condolence book on the CBBC website.



Almost Never’s official Instagram page also shared a tribute tot he young star, sending their thoughts to Mya-Lecia’s family and friends and “everyone that loved her”.

Actress and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack, who previously starred alongside May-Lecia on Almost Never, also shared her sadness and shock over her death.

Emily posted: “So shocked and sad to hear about lovely Mya-Lecia Naylor. She was a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

Mya-Lecia’s cause of death is not yet known.

