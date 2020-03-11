Myles Stephenson reveals drastic weight loss after three weeks in hospital

11 March 2020, 11:11

Myles has lost a considerable amount of weight
Myles has lost a considerable amount of weight. Picture: Instagram

The X Factor star has been unwell in the hospital for just under a month.

Myles Stephenson has revealed a dramatic weight loss after a snowboarding accident while on holiday in Andorra had him in the hospital for a whopping three weeks.

The Rak-Su singer, 28, has kept fans updated with social media posts throughout his hospital stay, and recently stated his weight had plummeted to just 12st 8lbs, or 80kg.

READ MORE: Myles Stephenson viciously attacked by nine thugs in Essex restaurant

Myles told fans he was 80kg of bone
Myles told fans he was 80kg of bone. Picture: Instagram

Myles was a contestant on I'm A Celebrity this past December and the star was seen in great shape, with plenty of muscle, which has since all been lost during the time he's been ill.

Taking to his Instagram story yesterday he shared a topless snap and told fans he had dropped to "80 kg of bone."

A few days ago Myles shared some images to announce he was finally leaving the hospital, and he's seen wearing a tracksuit that's hanging off his frame.

He also thanked the doctor who had helped him recover, writing on Instagram: "Back in hotel now! Long recovery ahead but thank god! & thank you to this man for saving my life.

"Super mario became a friend of mine through this ordeal! What a super human he is & everyone else that fixed me!

"Forever in your debt."

Myles has been keeping fans updated on his progress in hospital, revealing last weekend that he'd had a significant amount of blood drained from his lungs.

The singer also said he will undergo physiotherapy and breathing exercises to build his strength back up after suffering the huge hit on the slopes.

He revealed to fans: "I was involved in a snowboarding accident about a week ago which resulted in me rupturing my spleen breaking, broken ribs and having internal bleeding. This resulted in blood in my lungs.

"That's meds going straight to my jugular artery. That noise is they operated they put an incision through my rib cage just above my lungs made a puncture and just over three days or two days.

"It's drained 950ml of blood which apparently a lot of blood to be in your lungs but we're good.

This is a quick message to say thank you to everyone messaging. I've been told everyone's been asking about me."

