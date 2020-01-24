I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson 'viciously attacked by nine thugs' in Essex restaurant

The Rak-Su singer was reportedly attacked by a group of men 'out of nowhere' in Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell.

Myles Stephenson was allegedly repeatedly punched and elbowed in the head during a vicious attack in the popular celeb hangout earlier this week.

The I'm A Celeb star, 28, was enjoying drinks with friends when the brawl erupted 'out of nowhere', reports The Sun.

Nine men are said to have taken issue with where he decided to sit before the attack took place.

A witness told The Sun: “It blew up in a couple of seconds. Myles seemed to have sat down with his friends in an area where these other guys seemed to think they had already reserved. Rather than talk about it quietly, they went straight in for a fight.

“A few seconds later Myles had been whacked several times in the face and body and his friends had stepped in to try and help protect him too, but they were massively outnumbered. It was awful to watch and a ridiculous overreaction given what had happened.

“Security quickly intervened and had to manhandle the gang out of the bar before somebody got seriously hurt, and then kept Myles’ group inside because they were kicking off outside. Glass bottles were being smashed and some cars were damaged too — people were calling for the police.”

Myles won The X Factor in 2014 with his band Rak-Su, and took part in last year's series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Heart.co.uk have contacted a rep for Myles for comment.

