Courteney Cox fuels Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reconciliation rumours

Could a reconciliation be on the cards? Picture: Getty

Jen's former Friends co-star has 'liked' a tweet claiming the former couple still love each other.

Courteney Cox has added fuel to the speculation that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could get back together, after the pair were pictured looking cosy at the SAG Awards this weekend.

Jennifer, 50, and Courteney, 55, have remained best friends since they starred in Friends together, meaning many have taken Courteney's recent social media activity to mean a reunion between Brad and Jen could be on the cards.

She 'liked' a tweet proclaiming 'They still love each other, no doubt', which was a reply to a photo of Brad watching Jen's acceptance speech at the SAG Awards over the weekend.

They still love each other, no doubt. — Asher Wambold (@WamboldAsher) January 20, 2020

Courteney also 'liked' a number of post about the former couple's rendezvous from popular Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

Her social media activity comes just days after Brad and Jen were spotted looking cosy backstage at the SAG Awards.

Jennifer and Courteney starred as Rachel and Monica in Friends. Picture: Warner Bros

The former couple, who famously split in 2005 after Brad fell for Angelina Jolie while filming Mr and Mrs Smith, were spotted gazing adoringly at each other and supporting one another's acceptance speeches.

Jennifer was seen laughing at clapping when the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor, 56, made a jibe about his marriage and current single status while accepting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor.

He said: "It was a difficult part, a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big."

This photo of Brad clutching onto Jennifer Aniston's hand went viral. Picture: Getty

Brad then added: “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating. And that would just be awkward.”

Jen later picked up the gong for outstanding female in a drama series for The Morning Show, and said in her speech: "What? Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable, what a room.

Brad and Jen were spotted getting cosy at the awards. Picture: Getty

"I was thinking back to when I was a little girl and I didn't have a VCR but I had a tape recorder and I would listen to Laverne & Shirley and Happy Days...

"And I would think I am going to do that one day.

"I am going to get out of this house, although that's another story."

