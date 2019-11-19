What happened between Nadine Coyle and the Girls Aloud girls and why did they fallout?

What happened between the Girls Aloud girls? Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Nadine Coyle is bound to open up about her experience in girlband Girls Aloud during her time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Nadine Coyle is one of the many stars currently in the Australian jungle as part of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 34, has only been in the jungle a few days, but we’re bound to be treated to some gossip on her time in Girls Aloud with ex-bandmates Cheryl, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

However, Nadine no longer speaks to the girls she won Pop Stars: The Rivals in 2002 with.

But what happened? Did they fallout and why don’t they speak anymore?

Nadine Coyle is currently starring in ITV's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

What happened between the Girls Aloud members?

While Girls Aloud were one of the biggest bands of the noughties, reports and interviews with the girls have hinted that their time together wasn’t smooth sailing.

Nadine has previously claimed that the other four girls in the band planned the split in 2013 behind her back.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Nadine said: “Not one of them had breathed a word. I know it sounds incredible but it’s true.

"It was the last night of the tour. I was in my dressing room getting ready when the management came in and said, 'We need to talk to you. The girls want to split up the band and this is the statement they want to put out.'

“I thought 'What?' I said, 'I don’t want the band to split up.' They said, 'We know you don’t, but that’s what’s happening.'

“I said, 'Don’t put the statement out. I haven’t read it properly and I have to get dressed. We’re about to go on stage.'

"I went straight to Sarah and said, 'Do you want out of the band too?”' She said, 'Yes I do.' I felt numb. It was shock. I definitely hadn’t seen that coming...

“By the time I saw the girls afterwards someone had posted the statement on the Girls Aloud Twitter account – no one’s ever owned up to who did it. But by the time I saw that statement the whole world knew.”

Nadine Coyle has previously said there was no fallout between the girls, they were just never friends. Picture: PA

Cheryl had a very different story about what happened between the band, however, telling Attitude magazine Nadine wouldn’t make another Girls Aloud record until she got a solo deal.

She claimed: “I feel she held us to ransom and then made her solo record deal.

"It's the truth. She's saying that we broke the band up. So there you go."

Nadine claims the Girls Aloud members planned the break-up behind her back. Picture: PA

Where do the girls stand now?

While Cheryl is still close with Kimberley and Nicola, Nadine no longer speaks to any of the girls.

During an episode of Celebrity Juice, Nadine told the panel there was “no fallout” with the girls, but that there was “no friendship to begin with”.

Speaking to the Sun in 2017, Nadine said of her time in the band: “It was fine at the start but there’s always politics in any band.

“It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn’t happening. And it made people very bitter. They didn’t like that.”