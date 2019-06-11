Celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke, 60, announces his girlfriend, 37, is pregnant

11 June 2019, 07:55

Nicky Clarke and his partner Kelly are expecting their second child together
Nicky Clarke and his partner Kelly are expecting their second child together. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke is set to become a dad again, announcing partner Kelly Simpson is expecting.

Nicky Clarke, 60, has revealed he will be becoming a dad for a fourth time.

Announcing the news in OK! magazine with his girlfriend Kelly Simpson, Nicky said: “We feel really fortunate that we’re having another child.”

Nicky and Kelly already have a son together, Nico.

Nicky also has two children from his previous marriage to Lesley Clarke, 33-year-old Harrison and 30-year-old Tellisa.

Nicky Clarke, 60, has been with Kelly for 11 years
Nicky Clarke, 60, has been with Kelly for 11 years. Picture: Getty

Nicky said he feels like he has a “second chance” at fatherhood.

He explained: “I’ve got a second chance at this.

“I have fantastic memories of being a new dad first time around. So in some respects it’s not much different.”

He added: “But I like to think I have more patience now. The truth of it is I’m probably around a lot more.”

Nicky already has two children, now in their 30s, with ex wife Lesley
Nicky already has two children, now in their 30s, with ex wife Lesley. Picture: PA

Nicky and Kelly have been together for 11 years now after they met at his salon.

With a 23 year age gap, the couple say they’re a “good balance”.

Kelly told OK!: “I’m quite old for my years and Nicky is quite young so we meet in the middle.

“We’re a good balance.”

