Celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke, 60, announces his girlfriend, 37, is pregnant

11 June 2019, 07:55
Celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke is set to become a dad again, announcing partner Kelly Simpson is expecting.
Nicky Clarke, 60, has revealed he will be becoming a dad for a fourth time.
Announcing the news in OK! magazine with his girlfriend Kelly Simpson, Nicky said: “We feel really fortunate that we’re having another child.”
Nicky and Kelly already have a son together, Nico.
Nicky also has two children from his previous marriage to Lesley Clarke, 33-year-old Harrison and 30-year-old Tellisa.
Nicky said he feels like he has a “second chance” at fatherhood.
He explained: “I’ve got a second chance at this.
“I have fantastic memories of being a new dad first time around. So in some respects it’s not much different.”
He added: “But I like to think I have more patience now. The truth of it is I’m probably around a lot more.”
Nicky and Kelly have been together for 11 years now after they met at his salon.
With a 23 year age gap, the couple say they’re a “good balance”.
Kelly told OK!: “I’m quite old for my years and Nicky is quite young so we meet in the middle.
“We’re a good balance.”