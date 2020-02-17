Christine and Paddy McGuinness children: How the couple revealed their youngest has autism

Paddy and Christine McGuinness recently opened up about their daughter Felicity having autism.

The couple’s six-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope were diagnosed with Autism when they were three-years-old.

And after she previously admitted to seeing similar signs in their youngest, proud mum Christine, 31, shared a sweet poem on Instagram saying her children are ‘perfect’.

It reads: “I am so proud to be your mummy, you are everything to me. All three of you are thriving with ASD.

“I will never try and change you, you are perfect as you are. Mummy is going to change the world, to understand her superstars.

“You are sensitive, you are strong, and you have such a special bond. You are funny and talented, cheeky and sweet, you all love your toys to be kept extra neat.

“Shining brighter than the stars above, you are so special, so wanted and oh so loved. Leo, Penelope and Felicity, you are unaware of the positive impact you have, even on the tough days you always make me laugh.

“My trio, my babies, my fabulous three. Together we are a strong, proud, unique family. All my love always, Mummy.”

Writing alongside the post, she announced the news of Felicity's diagnosis to her followers, saying: “Recently our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed.

“Going through this journey again does still bring some heartache knowing all three children will face challenges and difficulties that others won’t.

“We are here to love and support our three extra special children and I thank god every day these babies are mine. Proudest mummy #Autism #AutismAwareness #3superstars #KnowledgeIsPower.”

This comes after Christine previously revealed she and Paddy ‘fully believed’ their youngest had autism from a young age.

“She blows us away with how smart she is, but we fully believe she’s on the spectrum,” she told OK! magazine.

“She’s often on her tiptoes, she’s fussy with her food and things have to be pretty precise with her routine. She lines things up in order and tenses her body when she’s excited,” she continued

“She’s too young to have the test but I don’t think it’ll make much difference because, unlike the twins, her speech is amazing. Perhaps as she’s the youngest she wants to be seen and heard,” she added.

Paddy, 45, then added: “Supporting each other is key, we’d be lost without each other. We’re lucky because although I’m busy at work, we’re still a very close family unit.”

Autism is a developmental disorder that affects how people perceive the world and interact with others.

The National Autistic Society says: “Autistic people see, hear and feel the world differently to other people.”

Their website adds: “Some autistic people also have learning disabilities, mental health issues or other conditions, meaning people need different levels of support. All people on the autism spectrum learn and develop.”

To learn more or find support, visit www.autism.org.uk.