Christine McGuinness admits parenting three autistic children makes marriage to Paddy 'a struggle'

28 February 2020, 14:13

Christine recently revealed that she and Paddy's youngest child, Felicity also has autism
Christine recently revealed that she and Paddy's youngest child, Felicity also has autism. Picture: Instagram

Reality TV star Christine has always been open and honest about hers and Paddy's struggles as parents.

Christine McGuinness has opened up about hers and husband Paddy's relationship and how being full time carers for their children has had an impact on their marriage.

Christine, 31, and Paddy, 46, have been married since 2011 and are parents to three beautiful children, Felicity Rose, three, and twins Leo Joseph and Penelope Patricia, six.

READ MORE: Christine and Paddy McGuinness: How the pair revealed their children have autism

All three of their children have been diagnosed with autism, with the pair recently revealing publicly that their youngest had just received her diagnosis and they were relieved to have it.

However, model Christine has admitted their situation has put a strain on hers and the Take Me Out presenter's marriage, as she feels like they don't get any time alone.

"There's no time for us as a couple. No quality time, no date nights," she told OK! Magazine.

"Not even time to have a laugh together. We're full-time carers and the kids come before everything.

"But we have to stay strong as a unit for our kids."

She added: "I'm the worst when it comes to telling people I'm struggling. I will never say if I've had a bad day and, to be honest, there's no one I feel I can speak to.

"I just don't feel there's anyone in my life that I would fully trust with anything."And then it's also that fear that if I get upset and let my emotions out, I won't be able to get myself back together."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The star is always very open about her family life

Sam Faiers defends her decision to share bed with four-year-old son, Paul
Amy Childs has been linked to a string of good looking men over the years...

Amy Childs relationship history: Celebs Go Dating star’s ex-boyfriends revealed
Ruth Langsford was absent from Friday's This Morning

Where is Ruth Langsford today and why isn't she on This Morning?
Amy Childs has two children - but one is kept out of the public eye

Celebs Go Dating Amy Childs: Age, TOWIE career and children revealed
Holly Willoughby has reached out to her fans

Holly Willoughby begs fans for help after daughter Belle loses her favourite teddy

Trending on Heart

The iconic could are much-loved by fans of the TV show

Who are Welsh couple Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox and how old are they?

TV & Movies

Is Love Is Blind fake?

Is Love Is Blind real? Fans question whether hit Netflix show is scripted

TV & Movies

Emma Chawner appeared on Lorraine

Former X Factor contestant Emma Chawner opens up on 13 stone weight loss

TV & Movies

Giannina got together with Damian on Love Is Blind

Who is Love Is Blind's Giannina 'Gigi' Gibelli, what is her job and is she still with Damian Powers?

TV & Movies

The cast are all on Instagram

Love Is Blind cast Instagram handles: Lauren, Cameron, Mark, Jessica and more

TV & Movies

Military Wives is out in March

Is Military Wives based on a true story? Gareth Malone’s real-life choir behind the hit film

TV & Movies