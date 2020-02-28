Christine McGuinness admits parenting three autistic children makes marriage to Paddy 'a struggle'

Christine recently revealed that she and Paddy's youngest child, Felicity also has autism. Picture: Instagram

Reality TV star Christine has always been open and honest about hers and Paddy's struggles as parents.

Christine McGuinness has opened up about hers and husband Paddy's relationship and how being full time carers for their children has had an impact on their marriage.

Christine, 31, and Paddy, 46, have been married since 2011 and are parents to three beautiful children, Felicity Rose, three, and twins Leo Joseph and Penelope Patricia, six.

All three of their children have been diagnosed with autism, with the pair recently revealing publicly that their youngest had just received her diagnosis and they were relieved to have it.

However, model Christine has admitted their situation has put a strain on hers and the Take Me Out presenter's marriage, as she feels like they don't get any time alone.

"There's no time for us as a couple. No quality time, no date nights," she told OK! Magazine.

"Not even time to have a laugh together. We're full-time carers and the kids come before everything.

"But we have to stay strong as a unit for our kids."

She added: "I'm the worst when it comes to telling people I'm struggling. I will never say if I've had a bad day and, to be honest, there's no one I feel I can speak to.

"I just don't feel there's anyone in my life that I would fully trust with anything."And then it's also that fear that if I get upset and let my emotions out, I won't be able to get myself back together."