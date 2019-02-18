Paul O'Grady heartbroken after pet dog Bullseye dies from epileptic seizure

Paul O'Grady - pictured with his previous dog Buster in 2005 - is mourning the death of his epileptic pet. Picture: Getty

The Liverpool funnyman revealed he lost his special pooch earlier this week - and that wasn't the end of his doggy dramas.

Paul O'Grady's beloved dog Bullseye has died.

The For The Love Of Dogs star revealed that he had had to say goodbye to his precious pooch last week after he suffered a huge epileptic seizure.

Speaking on his radio show last night, he said: "Now I will tell you my lousy news.

"You know that I did have an epileptic dog called Bullseye.

"I’ve got two dogs that both have epilepsy and I’ve managed it with medication.

"However on Monday night he had a massive seizure, like a really bad one that he didn’t come out of and on the way to the vets at two o’clock in the morning he died in the car."

Paul O'Grady is well known for his love of our four-legged friends. Picture: Getty

But it got worse for Paul, 56, when he got home - another dog was caught up in a medical emergency.

He continued: "And it gets worse, then I get home from the vets and one of my other dogs had found a bar of chocolate that was 80% cocoa that had been left out stupidly - not by me!

"I don’t like chocolate on the coffee table.

"So we had to go back, it was the same emergency vet, for her to get her stomach pumped and we got her back two days later looking worse for wear because she was covered in charcoal because you know they give them charcoal at the vets.

"I can’t tell you, poor old Bullseye. He was such a lovely dog, he had a thing about doorways, you had to coax him through them and he wouldn’t go upstairs.

"It was part of his condition I think, he was a sweet little dog and sadly missed.

"It’s just terrible really and I just said to Malcolm 'no more, that’s it Malcolm, no more animals!'

"Maybe a mongoose might twist my arm, but no I can’t handle it, it's what I always say; invite an animal into your life, inevitably you invite heartache.

"But then why contemplate the hangover when you’re at the party, you know what I mean?

"So that's the poor saga about poor old Bullseye, he’s gone but not forgotten."