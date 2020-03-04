Peter Andre kids: how many children does he have and how old are they?

Peter Andre's family life revealed. Picture: Instagram

Peter Andre has two kids with Katie Price and two with wife Emily MacDonagh - here's your need-to-know on his family life.

Peter Andre regularly posts about his family life on Instagram, and often posts photos with his children on social media.

Read more: Peter Andre denies refusing to touch any of his fans over fear of contracting the coronavirus

The singer, 46, has four children - two with his ex Katie Price and two with his wife Emily MacDonagh. Here's everything you need to know.

How many children does Peter Andre have and how old are they?

Peter Andre's first child Junior was born in 2005, and Princess Tiami was born in 2007. He shares Princess and Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price, who he separated from in 2009.

Read more: Peter Andre looks like Edward Scissorhands in vintage 90s throwback

In 2012, it was revealed that Peter had begun a relationship with Emily MacDonagh, a medical student from Taunton.

The couple welcomed daughter Amelia in 2014, and they had a son, Theo, in 2016.

Why doesn't Peter share photos of kids Amelia and Theo on Instagram?

Peter has been vocal about his and Emily's decision not to share photos of his two youngest childrens' faces on social media.

Speaking previously to Closer Online, Peter said: "It's really bizarre because I saw a big thing about this with Cheryl and Liam.

"They were saying that they don't want to do it, and I think it's up to each individual parent. Whatever they decide you've got to respect it."

"Prince William and Kate post pictures of George and Charlotte all the time, and they're the most beautiful pictures ever.

"It just makes you fall in love with little George and you can't wait for him to be king one day. Obviously they're royalty, but I'm thinking, if it's good enough for royalty, it's good enough for anybody!"

However, he then added: "But there are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well. Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that."