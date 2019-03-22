Peter Andre looks like Edward Scissorhands in vintage 90s throwback

Peter Andre resembles Edward Scissorhands in his latest Instagram throwback. Picture: Instagram

Peter begged for forgiveness over the eye-catching look as fans mocked the bizarre hairstyle

Peter Andre resembles sharp-fingered outcast Edward Scissorhands in his latest throwback snap.

The Insania heartthrob can be seen flexing his impressive torso in a scant white vest, while his long black hair covers his face in the pic from his 90s heyday.

Peter, 46, captioned the throwback snap: "I can't even explain this. Please forgive."

Fans rushed to comment on the snap as they lovingly mocked Pete's peculiar look.

Peter has since adopted a more subtle hairstyle. Picture: Getty

Echoing the doe-eyed sentiments of many of Peter's followers, one put: "You're like a buff version of Edward Scissorhands!"

Another commented: "You look like the cartoon version of Tarzan!"

READ MORE: Peter Andre left furious on Good Morning Britain as he REFUSES to respond to Katie Price’s claims he is ‘selfish’ and a ‘hypocrite’

Peter was left disgruntled during a recent Good Morning Britain appearance when he was quizzed on ex wife Katie Price's recent comments about their shared parenthood agreement.

He told the presenter: “Piers you should know me by now, that I don’t talk about these things publicly. “I never have, why would I do that?”