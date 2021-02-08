Peter Andre reveals real reason he hides kids' faces is so they don’t get recognised at school

Peter Andre has said Emily wants to keep their kids' faces covered. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

By Heart reporter

Dad-of-four Peter Andre has explained why he doesn't want his children's faces in the spotlight.

Peter Andre has opened up about why he and wife Emily don’t show their children’s faces in the media.

The couple have two kids together - Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theodore - but they choose to keep them out of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Peter does allow his two eldest children Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, to show their face on social media.

Explaining the reason for this, the singer said: "So Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media - no one has ever seen their faces so she doesn't really want anyone to see their faces.

"So when they go to school no one can really recognise them at that."

Read More: The Masked Singer's Dragon and Harlequin unmasked in dramatic semi-final

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, he added that Junior and Princess - who he shares with ex Katie Price - were born into the spotlight.

"Obviously from J and P from day one, we were documenting our lives,” he said,

“And they were part of that so I think they have always been in the media and that's the reasoning for it.

"So I have to respect Emily for that. She hasn't done it. She says once you do cross that, there's no going back so I'm like, 'OK, no problem'".

Peter Andre shares two children Junior and Princess with Katie Price. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Pete said that he would happily share photos of his children, but Emily won’t allow it.

Speaking about new photos of Prince George back in 2019, the Mysterious Girl singer said: "If it's good enough for royalty, it's good enough for anybody.

"But there are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well.

"Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that."

Meanwhile, Peter recently shared a clip of his youngest Theo playing in the snow over the weekend, making sure to keep his face covered.

Posting the video to Instagram, Peter could be seen pulling their four-year-old on a red sledge whilst Emily followed them on their day out.

He wrote alongside it: "Theo was loving life today :)) hope you're all well. @dr_emily_official @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre.”

Now Read: Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided