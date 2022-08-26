Phillip Schofield undergoes 'pioneering and costly' surgery for 'debilitating' condition

26 August 2022, 09:22

Phillip Schofield underwent surgery on his eye to help with eye floaters
Phillip Schofield underwent surgery on his eye to help with eye floaters. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield - ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield underwent elective limited pars plana vitrectomy surgery to remove the floaters in his eyes.

Phillip Schofield, 60, has undergone eye surgery for the 'debilitating floaters' in his eyes.

The This Morning host said that the surgery was "pioneering and costly" but that the floaters are now 100 per cent gone.

Floaters are small dark dots, squiggly lines, rings or cobwebs that appear in your vision usually caused by a harmless process called posterior vitreous detachment (PVD), where the gel inside your eyes changes.

Sometimes, however, they can be caused by retinal detachment which is a serious issue that can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated.

Phillip Schofield thanked Professor Stanga who performed the surgery at The Retina Clinic in London
Phillip Schofield thanked Professor Stanga who performed the surgery at The Retina Clinic in London. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby's co-host visited The Retina Clinic in London for the surgery, which as carried out by Professor Stanga.

Wiring on his Instagram page, Phillip said that until the surgery, the floaters had "literally blighted" his "otherwise brilliant eyesight"

Phillip made it clear to his followers that this procedure was not gifted, and that it was expensive, but said that he is "happy to promote British medical innovation."

Phillip Schofield said that the surgery was 'pioneering and costly' but that he is happy to promote 'British medical innovation'
Phillip Schofield said that the surgery was 'pioneering and costly' but that he is happy to promote 'British medical innovation'. Picture: Instagram/ Phillip Schofield

Phillip posted on his Instagram page: "Firstly, no part of my treatment and surgery was gifted and I wasn’t asked to post. It is also pioneering and costly. It was carried out by Prof Stanga at The Retina Clinic in London.

"I had Elective limited pars plana vitrectomy surgery. It didn’t hurt! If you have been told ‘just live with them’ that is not necessarily true, I’m sure there are exceptions, but they can be fixed.

"A full vitrectomy will usually cause a cataract quite soon after, a limited vitrectomy won’t. Prof Stanga and his team are leading the field here in the UK in this and other retinal treatments with state of the art equipment and rigorous pre op consultation and post op aftercare."

Phillip Schofield said that his floaters are 100 per cent gone
Phillip Schofield said that his floaters are 100 per cent gone. Picture: Instagram/ Phillip Schofield

He continued: "These floaters have literally blighted my otherwise brilliant eyesight. For the first time in many years, right now, I’m looking at a clear blue sky, it is mood/mind and life changing for me.

"People who don’t have terrible floaters won’t understand what they do to your head and until now they really haven’t been taken seriously. Today I have a blood shot eye that will last 2 weeks and an intense regime of eye drops for a month… but my floaters are 100% gone.

"I reiterate, this wasn’t in any way gifted and I wasn’t asked to post, but I’m happy to promote British medical innovation. Again it is pioneering and expensive, hopefully the more it’s done, the sooner the price will reduce."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby

Stacey Dooley announces she's pregnant with Kevin Clifton

Brittany and Josh and Briana and Jeremy's children are cousins as well as brothers

Twin sisters who married twin brothers raising their kids together

Lifestyle

The patient went all the way to the Emergency Department because of their dandruff

Patient went all the way to A&E about dandruff, medic reveals

Lifestyle

Adrian and his neighbour paid thousands to stop dangerous drivers from using their road

Pensioner spends £8,000 installing speed bumps to stop dangerous drivers

Lifestyle

Gladiator is returning with a 'new generation of super-humans'

Gladiators to return to TV next year

TV & Movies

Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Are any of the couples still together?

TV & Movies

A man found this huge spider in his home in Manchester

Man finds huge 'monster' spider lurking in the shadows of his UK home

Lifestyle

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Nick Kyrgios being sued by Wimbledon spectator who he complained about during the 2022 Men's Final

Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon spectator after claiming she was 'drunk out of her mind'

News

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle passengers had to walk through a service tunnel to escape

Eurotunnel passengers stranded underground 'for five hours' after train breaks down

Lifestyle

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith announced their engagement this week

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh announce engagement

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

This Morning

Spider season is almost here, are you ready?

Spiders preparing to invade your home as mating season approaches

Lifestyle

Ekin-Su and Alison Hammond are among fan favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host

Who will host Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits show?

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island

Laura Whitmore quits as host of Love Island

TV & Movies