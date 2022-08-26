Phillip Schofield undergoes 'pioneering and costly' surgery for 'debilitating' condition

Phillip Schofield underwent surgery on his eye to help with eye floaters. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield - ITV

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield underwent elective limited pars plana vitrectomy surgery to remove the floaters in his eyes.

Phillip Schofield, 60, has undergone eye surgery for the 'debilitating floaters' in his eyes.

The This Morning host said that the surgery was "pioneering and costly" but that the floaters are now 100 per cent gone.

Floaters are small dark dots, squiggly lines, rings or cobwebs that appear in your vision usually caused by a harmless process called posterior vitreous detachment (PVD), where the gel inside your eyes changes.

Sometimes, however, they can be caused by retinal detachment which is a serious issue that can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated.

Phillip Schofield thanked Professor Stanga who performed the surgery at The Retina Clinic in London. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby's co-host visited The Retina Clinic in London for the surgery, which as carried out by Professor Stanga.

Wiring on his Instagram page, Phillip said that until the surgery, the floaters had "literally blighted" his "otherwise brilliant eyesight"

Phillip made it clear to his followers that this procedure was not gifted, and that it was expensive, but said that he is "happy to promote British medical innovation."

Phillip Schofield said that the surgery was 'pioneering and costly' but that he is happy to promote 'British medical innovation'. Picture: Instagram/ Phillip Schofield

Phillip posted on his Instagram page: "Firstly, no part of my treatment and surgery was gifted and I wasn’t asked to post. It is also pioneering and costly. It was carried out by Prof Stanga at The Retina Clinic in London.

"I had Elective limited pars plana vitrectomy surgery. It didn’t hurt! If you have been told ‘just live with them’ that is not necessarily true, I’m sure there are exceptions, but they can be fixed.

"A full vitrectomy will usually cause a cataract quite soon after, a limited vitrectomy won’t. Prof Stanga and his team are leading the field here in the UK in this and other retinal treatments with state of the art equipment and rigorous pre op consultation and post op aftercare."

Phillip Schofield said that his floaters are 100 per cent gone. Picture: Instagram/ Phillip Schofield

He continued: "These floaters have literally blighted my otherwise brilliant eyesight. For the first time in many years, right now, I’m looking at a clear blue sky, it is mood/mind and life changing for me.

"People who don’t have terrible floaters won’t understand what they do to your head and until now they really haven’t been taken seriously. Today I have a blood shot eye that will last 2 weeks and an intense regime of eye drops for a month… but my floaters are 100% gone.

"I reiterate, this wasn’t in any way gifted and I wasn’t asked to post, but I’m happy to promote British medical innovation. Again it is pioneering and expensive, hopefully the more it’s done, the sooner the price will reduce."

