Phillip Schofield ran off This Morning set to be sick at height of mental health issues over sexuality

Phillip Schofield has opened up about struggling with his sexuality. Picture: ITV/PA

By Alice Dear

This Morning's Phillip Schofield said he knew he 'needed professional help' after his issues started affecting work.

Phillip Schofield has opened up about dealing with his sexuality and mental health in his new book, Life’s What You Make Of It.

In the book, the presenter revealed how he once ran off This Morning to be sick as he dealt with guilt and turmoil over his sexuality.

He also shared that another time he called in sick for work at the last minute during the peak of his issues.

Phil was in a car on the way to the This Morning studios when he asked the driver to take him home, text the producers to say he wasn't coming in and turned off his phone.

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield left red faced after caller accuses him of snubbing young daughter

In his new book, Phillip explains how he once had to run off the set of This Morning to be sick. Picture: ITV

He explains in his book: "It was the first time my issues had spilled over into work. Another day I had to leave a fashion item to be sick. I now knew that I needed professional help.”

The TV presenter then went on get therapy and was prescribed medication before making the decision to come out to loved ones, and then to the public on live TV.

Phillip said he once didn't show up to work, leaving Holly to host alone. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

In the book, Phillip says he became "increasingly aware" he might be gay in the past five years.

He told his wife, Steph, first – who he has praised for being incredibly supportive – and then best friend and co-star Holly Willoughby.

He told Holly in the dressing room of This Morning, and later told his two daughters before driving to his mum's house to tell her.

Phillip Schofield first told his wife, Steph, about his sexuality. Picture: PA

Phillip writes in the book: "I had to come out. If I didn’t, the secret was going to give me a total breakdown . . . at best.”

He added that his mental health is "still and work in progress" and that he feels he's "not fixed, not yet".

Phil came out to his family before making a live statement on This Morning. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

The TV star came out to the public back in February when he did a live interview with Holly on This Morning.

At the time, he said: "With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

He added: "There is no question that it, in recent times, has consumed my head. And has become an issue in my head.

"All you can be in life, is honest with yourself. And I was getting to the point when I knew I wasn't honest with myself.

"I was getting to the point where I didn't like myself very much because I wasn't being honest with myself."

READ NOW: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield catch man 'at it' with his wife during Spin To Win call